Arrival day for the speed riders – Monday means material battle in Wengen – sport

    Before the first training session takes place at the Lauberhorn on Tuesday, a lot of material has to be brought up to Wengen.

    Every 30 minutes the Wengernalpbahn runs from Lauterbrunnen up to Wengen and then on to Kleine Scheidegg. In Wengen the train is emptying drastically these days. All sorts of material is unloaded. Bags, boxes, backpacks, skis, even ergometers and weight plates are piled up on the platform in the snow. That can only mean one thing: the Lauberhorn races are just around the corner – and for a few days they will transform the tranquil village into the capital of the Alpine ski circus.

    Vitus Lüönd is also bustling around among the numerous drivers and supervisors. The former speed rider, who now works as a trainer at Swiss-Ski, takes the battle of equipment calmly. “The train, the ride up, the whole journey makes it special,” says the 39-year-old.

    It wasn’t just the Swiss speed riders who traveled to Wengen on Monday. The other nations also gathered in the village, which normally has a manageable population of 1,300. Finally, the first downhill training is scheduled for Tuesday.

    It will still be very cloudy in Wengen on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather should cooperate just in time for the first race on Thursday. The 94th Lauberhorn Races will then be launched with a shortened descent, a replacement for the canceled race in Beaver Creek. The Super-G follows on Friday, followed by the traditional Lauberhorn descent from the original start on Saturday. The slalom rounds off the 4-day ski festival in the Bernese Oberland on Sunday.

    The Lauberhorn races on SRF

    Open box Close box

    Follow the World Cup races in Wengen as follows:

    • Thursday, January 11th, 12:15 p.m.: Departure I
    • Friday, January 12th, 12:00 p.m.: Super-G
    • Saturday, January 13th, 12:00 p.m.: Departure II
    • Sunday, January 14th, 10:00 a.m.: Slalom
    SRF two, Sportflash, January 8th, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

