Arriving in Cairo in the evening… Meteorology announces the rain map today

#Arriving #Cairo #evening.. #Meteorology #announces #rain #map #today

10:25 AM Thursday, January 25, 2024

Books – Muhammad Nassar:

The Meteorological Authority said that the latest satellite images indicate the continued proliferation of low and medium clouds over various areas of the north of the country, passing through Greater Cairo to northern Upper Egypt and the Western Desert.

Meteorology added, in a statement, a short while ago, that the clouds are accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity on the northwestern coasts, northern Lower Egypt, and the Western Desert.

It is expected that the interior areas will be affected by rainfall as time and daylight hours progress, but they will be less severe.

The opportunity is ripe for rain this evening in various areas of Greater Cairo.