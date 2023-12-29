Arsenal missed a chance to top the Premier League standings, the Hammers rejoiced at the Emirates – Football World – England

#Arsenal #missed #chance #top #Premier #League #standings #Hammers #rejoiced #Emirates #Football #World #England

West Ham beat Arsenal away with 2:0 in a match of the 19th round of the Premier League.

link1″>

Gulliver/GettyImages

In the third minute came the first direct shot of the match when Bukayo Saka received a shot in the opposition penalty area and shot with his left foot, but was unable to trouble Areola, who collected calmly.

In the 13th minute, Arsenal’s defense was out of sorts and there was a scramble in the box, with Jared Bowen able to reach the ball on the touchline and deflect it towards the penalty spot, where Tomasz Soucek cut it in with his right foot to finish definitely – 1:0 for West Ham.

In the 30th minute, Gabriel Jesus saw the empty space and brilliantly dug the ball to Bukayo Saka, who headed home from a clear position, but Areola flashed his reflexes and headed home for a corner. Ten minutes later, Saka again had an opportunity to score, but his right-footed shot deflected off the left side post of the West Ham goal.

In the 53rd minute, Declan Rice received the ball and the England international did not hesitate to try his luck from distance, but his powerful shot flew over the crossbar. Just two minutes later, James Ward-Prowse took a corner for the Hammers and Konstantinos Mavropanos rose superbly to head home the crossbar and into the Gunners’ goal – 2: 0 for West Ham.

In the 65th minute, Jesus jumped over the defense and headed the ball low into the middle of the goal, but Areola was superbly positioned and caught the ball. Immediately afterwards Ben White also sent a cross into the box and again the Brazilian number 9 rose highest but deflected the ball over the crossbar from a clear position.

Ten minutes later, West Ham’s defensive line broke and Trossard broke away to immediately fire a shot from a low position, but Areola quickly narrowed the angle and made another save. Shortly after, Saka collected a pass on the edge of the box and fired a low finish into the center of the goal, but the West Ham keeper was level again.

In the 82nd minute, Saka collapsed in the penalty area, violently demanding a penalty, but one was not awarded and the game continued.

In the 90th minute, Yodegar did well to control a pass on the edge of the box and fire into Areola’s right-hand corner, but the keeper was well positioned and managed to react, clearing for a corner. Seconds later, Reece Nelson had a great chance to score as well, but sent the ball high over the crossbar.

In the sixth minute of added time, Declan Rice was late in a tackle and fouled Saeed Benrama, who fell in the penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty. It was Benrama who got behind the bar, firing into Raya’s left corner, but the Arsenal keeper was able to step in and save the penalty.

Starting lineups:

Arsenal: 22. David Raya, 35. Oleksandar Zinchenko, 6. Gabriel, 2. William Saliba, 4. Ben White, 19. Leandro Trosar, 41. Declan Rice, 8. Martin Yodegaard, 11. Gabriel Martineli, 7. Bukayo Saka, 9 Gabriel Jesus

West Ham: 23. Alphonse Areola, 33. Emerson, 21. Angelo Ogbonna, 15. Konstantinos Mavropanos, 5. Vladimir Tzoufal, 28. Nomas Soucek, 19. Edson Alvarez, 10. Lucas Paquette, 14. Mohamed Kudus, 7. James Ward-Prowse , 20. Jared Bowen