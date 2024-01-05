Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction 7 January 2024

#Arsenal #Liverpool #Prediction #January

Bola.net – Arsenal and Liverpool will meet in the third round of the 2023/2024 FA Cup/FA Cup. The Arsenal vs Liverpool match at the Emirates Stadium will be kick-off Sunday, January 7 2024, 23:30 WIB, live on beIN 3 and live streaming on Video.

Arsenal and Liverpool have met once this season, namely in Week 18 of the Premier League. Playing at home to Liverpool, they drew 1-1.

In this match, Arsenal took a quick lead through Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal in the 4th minute. However, Liverpool were able to equalize through Mohamed Salah’s goal in the 29th minute.

After that meeting, Arsenal and Liverpool achieved contrasting results in their next two matches.

Arsenal were successively defeated by West Ham 0-2 and Fulham 1-2. On the other hand, Liverpool won 2-0 over Burnley and 4-2 over Newcastle.

With contrasting performances, Arsenal and Liverpool will fight in the third round of the FA Cup. Who will emerge as the winner?

Arsenal vs Liverpool Starting XI Prediction

Martin Odegaard’s action in the Liverpool vs Arsenal match in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Anfield, Sunday (24/12/2023). (c) AP Photo/Jon Super

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Kiwior, Magalhaes, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Head to Head and Score Prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool

The Liverpool squad celebrates Mohamed Salah’s goal against Arsenal in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Anfield, Sunday (24/12/2023). (c) AP Photo/Jon Super

Last 5 Meetings

24-12-2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

09-04-2023 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

09-10-2022 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

17-03-2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

21-01-2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup).

Arsenal’s Last 5 Matches (SMSKK)

13-12-23 PSV 1-1 Arsenal (Liga Champions)

17-12-23 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

29-12-23 Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

31-12-23 Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League).

Liverpool’s Last 5 Matches (SMSMM)

17-12-23 Liverpool 0-0 MU (Premier League)

21-12-23 Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup)

24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

27-12-23 Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

02-01-24 Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League).

Final score prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool.

Results and Schedule for the 2023/2024 FA Cup/FA Cup Third Round

FA Cup Trophy or FA Cup. (c) AP Photo/Jon Super

Friday, January 5, 2024

03:00 WIB Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Saturday, January 6, 2024

02:15 WIB Brentford vs Wolverhampton

02:30 WIB Fulham vs Rotherham

03:00 WIB Tottenham vs Burnley

19:30 WIB Millwall vs Leicester

19:30 WIB Wimbledon vs Ipswich

19:30 WIB Maidstone vs Stevenage

19:30 WIB Coventry vs Oxford

19:45 IWST Sunderland vs Newcastle

22:00 WIB Stoke vs Brighton

22:00 IWST QPR vs Bournemouth

22:00 WIB Blackburn vs Cambridge

22:00 WIB Gillingham vs Sheffield United

22:00 WIB Newport vs Eastleigh

22:00 WIB Southampton vs Walsall

22:00 WIB Norwich vs Bristol Rovers

22:00 WIB Plymouth vs Sutton United

22:00 WIB Hull vs Birmingham

22:00 WIB Watford vs Chesterfield

Sunday, January 7, 2024

00:30 WIB Swansea vs Morecambe

00:30 WIB Chelsea vs Preston

00:30 WIB Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff

00:30 WIB Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

21:00 WIB West Ham vs Bristol City

21:00 WIB Luton vs Bolton

21:00 WIB Manchester City vs Huddersfield

21:00 WIB Peterborough vs Leeds

21:00 WIB Shrewsbury vs Wrexham

21:00 WIB Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool

21:00 WIB West Brom vs Aldershot

23:30 WIB Arsenal vs Liverpool

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

03:15 WIB Wigan vs Manchester United

