Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction 7 January 2024

#Arsenal #Liverpool #Prediction #January

Bola.net – Arsenal and Liverpool will meet in the third round of the 2023/2024 FA Cup/FA Cup. The Arsenal vs Liverpool match at the Emirates Stadium will be kick-off Sunday, January 7 2024, 23:30 WIB, live on beIN 3 and live streaming on Video.

Arsenal and Liverpool have met once this season, namely in Week 18 of the Premier League. Playing at home to Liverpool, they drew 1-1.

In this match, Arsenal took a quick lead through Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal in the 4th minute. However, Liverpool were able to equalize through Mohamed Salah’s goal in the 29th minute.

After that meeting, Arsenal and Liverpool achieved contrasting results in their next two matches.

Arsenal were successively defeated by West Ham 0-2 and Fulham 1-2. On the other hand, Liverpool won 2-0 over Burnley and 4-2 over Newcastle.

With contrasting performances, Arsenal and Liverpool will fight in the third round of the FA Cup. Who will emerge as the winner?

1 of 3 pages

Arsenal vs Liverpool Starting XI Prediction

Martin Odegaard’s action in the Liverpool vs Arsenal match in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Anfield, Sunday (24/12/2023). (c) AP Photo/Jon Super

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Kiwior, Magalhaes, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

2 of 3 pages

Head to Head and Score Prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool

The Liverpool squad celebrates Mohamed Salah’s goal against Arsenal in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Anfield, Sunday (24/12/2023). (c) AP Photo/Jon Super

Also Read:  Jorge Fossati about Gareca to Chile: this he said about facing the Chilean team against Ricardo Gareca | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

Last 5 Meetings
24-12-2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
09-04-2023 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)
09-10-2022 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
17-03-2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
21-01-2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup).

Arsenal’s Last 5 Matches (SMSKK)
13-12-23 PSV 1-1 Arsenal (Liga Champions)
17-12-23 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)
24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
29-12-23 Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)
31-12-23 Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League).

Liverpool’s Last 5 Matches (SMSMM)
17-12-23 Liverpool 0-0 MU (Premier League)
21-12-23 Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup)
24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
27-12-23 Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
02-01-24 Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League).

Final score prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool.

3 of 3 pages

Results and Schedule for the 2023/2024 FA Cup/FA Cup Third Round

FA Cup Trophy or FA Cup. (c) AP Photo/Jon Super

Friday, January 5, 2024
03:00 WIB Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Saturday, January 6, 2024
02:15 WIB Brentford vs Wolverhampton
02:30 WIB Fulham vs Rotherham
03:00 WIB Tottenham vs Burnley
19:30 WIB Millwall vs Leicester
19:30 WIB Wimbledon vs Ipswich
19:30 WIB Maidstone vs Stevenage
19:30 WIB Coventry vs Oxford
19:45 IWST Sunderland vs Newcastle
22:00 WIB Stoke vs Brighton
22:00 IWST QPR vs Bournemouth
22:00 WIB Blackburn vs Cambridge
22:00 WIB Gillingham vs Sheffield United
22:00 WIB Newport vs Eastleigh
22:00 WIB Southampton vs Walsall
22:00 WIB Norwich vs Bristol Rovers
22:00 WIB Plymouth vs Sutton United
22:00 WIB Hull vs Birmingham
22:00 WIB Watford vs Chesterfield

Sunday, January 7, 2024
00:30 WIB Swansea vs Morecambe
00:30 WIB Chelsea vs Preston
00:30 WIB Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff
00:30 WIB Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
21:00 WIB West Ham vs Bristol City
21:00 WIB Luton vs Bolton
21:00 WIB Manchester City vs Huddersfield
21:00 WIB Peterborough vs Leeds
21:00 WIB Shrewsbury vs Wrexham
21:00 WIB Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool
21:00 WIB West Brom vs Aldershot
23:30 WIB Arsenal vs Liverpool

Also Read:  VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems

Tuesday, January 9, 2024
03:15 WIB Wigan vs Manchester United

Read other interesting articles:

  • Who Can Give Juventus a Second Defeat?
  • Girona is indeed strong!
  • Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Schedule, Results and Chart
  • Complete information on the 2023 Asian Cup: When, where, participating teams, group division, schedule
  • Complete information on the 2023 African Cup of Nations: When, where, participating teams, group division, schedule
  • It’s been a long time since Real Madrid last lost
  • Luka Jovic’s engine is starting to heat up
  • Villarreal’s porous defense
  • Beating Liverpool is difficult

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society
Man shipwrecked 23 hours in the sea off New Zealand and was saved thanks to a watch: a shark almost attacked him | Society
Posted on
Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear
Reviewer – about the reports that appeared in the media: if this is true, the Kremlin’s plan is clear
Posted on
Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News
Istat: families’ income and purchasing power are growing, tax pressure is decreasing – News
Posted on
AMD confirms it is working on Linux kernel support for Zen 5 CPUs – Computer – News
AMD confirms it is working on Linux kernel support for Zen 5 CPUs – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News