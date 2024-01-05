Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction 7 January 2024

#Arsenal #Liverpool #Prediction #January
Bola.net – Arsenal and Liverpool will meet in the third round of the 2023/2024 FA Cup/FA Cup. The Arsenal vs Liverpool match at the Emirates Stadium will be kick-off Sunday, January 7 2024, 23:30 WIB, live on beIN 3 and live streaming on Video.
Arsenal and Liverpool have met once this season, namely in Week 18 of the Premier League. Playing at home to Liverpool, they drew 1-1.
In this match, Arsenal took a quick lead through Gabriel Magalhaes’ goal in the 4th minute. However, Liverpool were able to equalize through Mohamed Salah’s goal in the 29th minute.
After that meeting, Arsenal and Liverpool achieved contrasting results in their next two matches.
Arsenal were successively defeated by West Ham 0-2 and Fulham 1-2. On the other hand, Liverpool won 2-0 over Burnley and 4-2 over Newcastle.
With contrasting performances, Arsenal and Liverpool will fight in the third round of the FA Cup. Who will emerge as the winner?
Arsenal vs Liverpool Starting XI Prediction
Martin Odegaard’s action in the Liverpool vs Arsenal match in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Anfield, Sunday (24/12/2023). (c) AP Photo/Jon Super
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Kiwior, Magalhaes, Saliba, White; Havertz, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.
Coach: Mikel Arteta.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.
Coach: Jurgen Klopp.
Head to Head and Score Prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Liverpool squad celebrates Mohamed Salah’s goal against Arsenal in Week 18 of the 2023/2024 Premier League at Anfield, Sunday (24/12/2023). (c) AP Photo/Jon Super
Last 5 Meetings
24-12-2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
09-04-2023 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)
09-10-2022 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
17-03-2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
21-01-2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup).
Arsenal’s Last 5 Matches (SMSKK)
13-12-23 PSV 1-1 Arsenal (Liga Champions)
17-12-23 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)
24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
29-12-23 Arsenal 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)
31-12-23 Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League).
Liverpool’s Last 5 Matches (SMSMM)
17-12-23 Liverpool 0-0 MU (Premier League)
21-12-23 Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup)
24-12-23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)
27-12-23 Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
02-01-24 Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League).
Final score prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool.
Results and Schedule for the 2023/2024 FA Cup/FA Cup Third Round
FA Cup Trophy or FA Cup. (c) AP Photo/Jon Super
Friday, January 5, 2024
03:00 WIB Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
Saturday, January 6, 2024
02:15 WIB Brentford vs Wolverhampton
02:30 WIB Fulham vs Rotherham
03:00 WIB Tottenham vs Burnley
19:30 WIB Millwall vs Leicester
19:30 WIB Wimbledon vs Ipswich
19:30 WIB Maidstone vs Stevenage
19:30 WIB Coventry vs Oxford
19:45 IWST Sunderland vs Newcastle
22:00 WIB Stoke vs Brighton
22:00 IWST QPR vs Bournemouth
22:00 WIB Blackburn vs Cambridge
22:00 WIB Gillingham vs Sheffield United
22:00 WIB Newport vs Eastleigh
22:00 WIB Southampton vs Walsall
22:00 WIB Norwich vs Bristol Rovers
22:00 WIB Plymouth vs Sutton United
22:00 WIB Hull vs Birmingham
22:00 WIB Watford vs Chesterfield
Sunday, January 7, 2024
00:30 WIB Swansea vs Morecambe
00:30 WIB Chelsea vs Preston
00:30 WIB Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff
00:30 WIB Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
21:00 WIB West Ham vs Bristol City
21:00 WIB Luton vs Bolton
21:00 WIB Manchester City vs Huddersfield
21:00 WIB Peterborough vs Leeds
21:00 WIB Shrewsbury vs Wrexham
21:00 WIB Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool
21:00 WIB West Brom vs Aldershot
23:30 WIB Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
03:15 WIB Wigan vs Manchester United
