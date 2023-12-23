Arson attacks several homes in the Vila Nova neighborhood in Viana

A small fire hit several homes this Thursday, 21st, in the building of the displaced people’s center, in Zone 10, Bairro Vila Nova, in Viana.

According to the coordinator of the Bié displaced persons commission, Carlos Baptista, the fire was caused by a resident, who suffers from mental disorders, by lighting an egg conservation card to scare away mosquitoes, with the fire spreading to the upper floors. .

It should be noted that the families living in the aforementioned building were quickly evacuated and the prompt intervention of firefighters made it possible to extinguish the fire, according to a statement from the Viana Administration.

The fire resulted in the loss of some material assets, with no human casualties.