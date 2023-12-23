Arson attacks several homes in the Vila Nova neighborhood in Viana –

A small fire hit several homes this Thursday, 21st, in the building of the displaced people’s center, in Zone 10, Bairro Vila Nova, in Viana.

According to the coordinator of the Bié displaced persons commission, Carlos Baptista, the fire was caused by a resident, who suffers from mental disorders, by lighting an egg conservation card to scare away mosquitoes, with the fire spreading to the upper floors. .

It should be noted that the families living in the aforementioned building were quickly evacuated and the prompt intervention of firefighters made it possible to extinguish the fire, according to a statement from the Viana Administration.

The fire resulted in the loss of some material assets, with no human casualties.

Also Read:  Tiane Endler's super save in the Women's Champions League

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
Family destroyed before Eve. The grandmother, the mother and a 14-year-old boy drowned after falling into the water with their car in Satu Mare. A girl saved herself
Posted on
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
NHL on Saturday night – Niederreiter match winner in Jets victory – Sport
Posted on
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma
Posted on
“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
“Silent Night”: The most famous verses with text and notes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News