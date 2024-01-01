Arsonists watch as their fire is extinguished

#Arsonists #watch #fire #extinguished

Sun December 31, 2023, 11:23 PM

INGWIERRUM – The Eanjum fire brigade was called to a fire in Ingwierum just before 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. A trailer on It Roster is said to be on fire. Once on site, it turned out to be a stack of pallets.

Before the fire was extinguished, the group took a quick photo in front of their fire pit. The fire brigade then extinguished the pile of pallets. They could then return to the barracks.

PHOTO NEWS

A car was completely burned out in Sumar during New Year’s Eve.

A Ford Fiesta completely burst into flames on the Oastersingel in De Westereen on Sunday evening.