Latvian U20 national team head coach Artas Ä€bol’s comment after the game against Sweden

The summary is incomplete, so there is a lot to say. However, this game is divided into many sections, and right from the beginning, the first 5 minutes (more) – I wouldn’t want to be very critical of most of us, first game, home crowd, full stands, we didn’t create anything there at all. A little bit, in principle, we didn’t lose in any team – three goals just a little bit and also the fourth, they were also 6 to 5, plus Ruller had broken it, so it was also a bit of a bummer. The Swedes implemented it effectively, we can’t say anything about one goal, the Swedes used it well. In the second half, at 0:2, we had one moment, the second, the third, but after that we were dismissed without justification, we provoked and we conceded an easy third goal and who knows what where are the fourth ones… We start the third period OK, but in the last 10 minutes it’s simply a shame for them, we remain in the role of extras…

What was said to the team after this game?

The fact that they have to understand where they have come, that it is the world championship, and that at least a weak opponent is waiting for them, and that these opponents are not close to the league that our hockey players are capable of. “lÄ” and let’s say – we can’t do anything, he is more skilled, but let’s say there are things where we have to be close to perfect all the time, which we can control – those there are stupid rejections (we don’t know twice who changes who, it’s nonsense, it shouldn’t be) and three answers before the championship that they all wrote to me, which maybe now forgot…

We have nothing to be ashamed of, let’s say it was a Top team, I can’t count how many draftees there are, we have 2 of them, but I didn’t really like it for the last 10 minutes. here, when we don’t know who is changing who, then the question is for you – what are you doing here?!