Articles on the Use of Standard Language in Community Environments

#Articles #Standard #Language #Community #Environments

January 5, 2024 8:03 PM |

Updated: January 5, 2024 20:09

Kompasiana is a blogging platform. This content is the responsibility of the blogger and does not represent the views of Kompas editorial staff.

Social and Cultural Sciences and Religion. Illustration source: PEXELS

Hafiq Endah is really kind

Muhammadiyah University of Sorong (UNIMUDA)

Abstract

Nowadays, the influence of globalization in science and technology greatly influences life, especially in society. Whether it’s lifestyle, how to dress, or even the language used, many do not comply with language rules (EYD). There are many people who do not want to use standard Indonesian and comply with the rules. In fact, language is an identity that is a sign that he is a native resident of that place. And this article explores the positive impact and important role of standard language in strengthening communication between individuals and maintaining social unity. Key words: Standard words, EYD, and society.

A. Introduction

The use of standard language is a critical aspect in daily life. This article asks the question of how standard language can be the foundation of effective communication and promote interpersonal relationships. This introduction also details the aim and scope of the discussion to provide a clear picture to the reader

B. CORE PART

In the main part, this article discusses the role of standard language in building healthy and efficient communication norms. The analysis involves case studies and recent research that highlights the positive impact of using standard language

towards mutual understanding, maintenance of traditions, and social development. This section also includes practical strategies to strengthen the use of standard language in everyday life.

Examples of standard words + non-standard words:

1) Standard = women always take the time to look in the mirror every time they leave the house

Next page