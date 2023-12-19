Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science

#Artificial #intelligence #recognize #childhood #autism #based #retina #photos #Science

Artificial intelligence is not only suitable for compiling a shopping list, but it can also be used in science, and South Korean researchers have now managed to create an AI model that can diagnose autism with 100 percent accuracy based on images of children’s retinas.

Autism is an inborn, genetic disorder of perception and information processing that manifests itself in childhood. According to the latest research results, artificial intelligence can detect the disease early, which can be of great help to child psychiatrists.

The retina of patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) shows structural changes that may reflect underlying brain changes, including abnormalities in the visual pathway due to embryonic and anatomical connections. In the research, the AI ​​model was trained using retinal photographs of the eyes of 958 participants under the age of 19. When evaluating a set of test images used for ASD screening, the AI ​​model showed its ability to accurately identify children with an ASD diagnosis.