artificial intelligence developed to differentiate Bordeaux grape varieties, a first

#artificial #intelligence #developed #differentiate #Bordeaux #grape #varieties

You have always dreamed of being like Louis de Funès in Wing or thigh ? Identify in one sip the name of the estate and the year of the bottle of wine you have in your hands. Anyone will undoubtedly be capable of this same feat in the not-so-distant future. For that, all you need is a computer. Researchers have developed artificial intelligence capable of identifying several Bordeaux wines.

“We use a method called chromatography. It’s the same thing that happens to you when you have an ink stain on a sheet of paper and you drop water on it: the colors will separate “, explains on RTL Stéphanie Marchand, professor and specialist in sensory analysis in the Gironde capital. To identify grape varieties, experts “use more or less the same strategy”: “we separate all the components of the wine“, adds Stéphanie Marchand.

Artificial intelligence is very kind, but it has no emotion. It’s embarassing Stéphanie Marchand, professor and specialist in sensory analysis in Bordeaux

In fact, tens of thousands of data were communicated to the University of Geneva, which also received 80 Bordeaux bottles without any label. The algorithm also made it possible to determine their terroir and therefore their chemical signature with a reliability rate of 100%. “The identity of a wine is not just a few compounds, a few aromas. You can’t say it’s good because it smells like bananas. We can clearly see that this has an end,” judges the specialist in sensory analysis.

It now remains to be seen whether or not this artificial intelligence will be able to compete with sommeliers. At the RTL microphone, the expert denies this. “No, because artificial intelligence needs five hours of work per wine.” And added: “Artificial intelligence is very nice, but it has no emotion. It’s embarrassing,” she reacts. In the future this could change. According to information from RTL, a Bordeaux researcher is currently working on the birth of artificial intelligence which could, for the very first time in the world, feel an emotion when tasting wine.

The editorial team recommends

News from the RTL editorial team in your inbox.

Using your RTL account, subscribe to the RTL info newsletter to follow all the latest news on a daily basis

Read more