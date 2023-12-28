#Artificial #intelligence #medicine #prevent #diseases

Implementation of artificial intelligence to improve processes in health companies. Photo taken from Freepik

Medicine is one of the areas that has advanced the most in recent years thanks to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.

These technologies have revolutionized the way diseases are diagnosed, treated and prevented, offering a new level of precision and efficiency in healthcare.

At the beginning of 2023, a momentous milestone in medicine was achieved by a group of researchers from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (Csail) in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital.

They developed an AI technology that promises to transform the early detection of breast cancer.

The system demonstrated its ability to identify the presence of cancer cells in breast tissues four to five years before they develop into tumors visible on mammograms.

This achievement was possible thanks to a deep learning model, trained with more of 60,000 mammographic images that it identifies, with 94.5% accuracyearly patterns for disease detection.

This advance marks a turning point in the use of AI and data analytics in medicine.

Artificial intelligence in medicine to prevent diseases. Image by Sasin Tipchai on Pixabay.

How can artificial intelligence prevent diseases?

“This has definitely been a revolution. Many entities, both public and private, have understood how necessary it is to take advantage of data analytics,” says Tania Díaz, solutions architect at Cirion Technologies.

And I add, “one of the fields where he has undoubtedly stood out in this particular topic is the diagnosis and prediction of diseases. “If we have detailed information from patients’ medical histories and data from laboratory tests and images, we can identify patterns and predict risks, including determining diseases early.”

In the midst of these advances, information and data security is presented as a critical challenge, not only in the field of health, as Díaz stressed: “the main and most important of the challenges that the health sector faces with In relation to new technologies, it is Information Security, data security; Privacy. “This element is not only for the health sector, but affects all industries.”

The combination of AI, Data Analytics and a secure Data Center infrastructure promises to revolutionize the future of medicine. The news about early detection of breast cancer is just one example of how these technologies are transforming the industry and paving the way for a healthier future.