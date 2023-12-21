«Artificial Intelligence is a “game changer” in business» – Executive Digest

#Artificial #Intelligence #game #changer #business #Executive #Digest

The Lisbon MBA programs cover much more than just providing professional skills. In an interview with Executive Digest, René Bohnsack, Academic Director at The Lisbon MBA Católica|Nova, and specialist in the area of ​​business model innovation, digital transformation and sustainable innovation, explains the main challenges facing leaders and organizations in this new digital era.

In your opinion, how is Artificial Intelligence transforming the business world?

Simply put, Artificial Intelligence is a “game changer” in business. It’s like electricity in the industrial era – soon it won’t be possible to do business without turning to AI. Companies that do not embrace this challenge may simply disappear. They will be surpassed on all fronts, from efficiency to analytics and innovative products. AI is not just an upgrade, it is the core of future business models.

How does the “Strategic Management of Innovation” program help students to be at the forefront of the digital revolution?

I often say that my “Strategic Management of Innovation” course is like a Swiss army knife for the digital age. It’s not just about knowing the tools, it’s about mastering them to obtain strategic advantages in a world where digital and sustainability are the new references. It’s about “equipping” leaders to make decisions with clarity and vision. Companies that do not continually innovate in this fast-paced world will struggle and eventually disappear.

What other benefits can these programs bring to future leaders?

The Lisbon MBA programs cover much more than just providing professional skills. It’s about changing our students’ view of the world and the way they see it. I want my students to read the news and find clarity. After my course, they should feel prepared, confident and enriched to navigate and lead in a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world.

In the future, how should organizations integrate (human) employees and AI into the decision-making process?

After the rise of ChatGPT and related tools, it is imperative to integrate human intelligence with artificial intelligence. We can imagine human intelligence and artificial intelligence as distinct sets of tools: Kahneman’s System 1 and 2 for Human Intelligence, but also AI 1, 2 and 3, covering everything from mechanical tasks to thinking and even emotions. Humans excel at creativity, emotions and ethics, while AI excels at optimization, repetitive tasks and rational decisions. The sweet spot? That’s when we combine the two. We must skillfully combine human intelligence with Artificial Intelligence; the human must remain in the loop. In my workshop “ChatGPT for Business Development”, we delve into exactly this topic.

How are these relevant topics integrated into The Lisbon MBA and how can they impact the careers of future managers?

At The Lisbon MBA, we ensure that we incorporate highly current topics, such as AI, into our curriculum, covering areas such as Data Analytics, AI, Digital Marketing, and business ethics. Our program is training leaders for the digital frontier. Take, for example, our former student Henrique Prado Ferreira and his AI startup that won Web Summit 2023. It’s about giving our students the tools to unlock their potential.

It is easy to see the importance of data analysis in supporting decision making. But data science and new Artificial Intelligence tools allow us to go beyond descriptive analysis, to predictive and prescriptive analysis. How advanced are these tools today?

I like to make a comparison: they are like sports cars, fast and full of potential. But these can also disappear if we don’t know how to deal with them. There are still a lot of ramblings and stories around this topic, and although they are advanced, relying solely on data science and AI tools for decision making can be risky. In the future this may be different, perhaps GPT-5 will solve this problem.

In your opinion and given the current context, what is the connection between schools and companies to face current and future management and economic challenges?

In education, more precisely, researchers observe and study what is happening in reality, frame this information and make it accessible to everyone in a way that allows companies to understand a complex reality. Particularly in the challenge of double transformation, more opportunities arise, but also more regulations regarding sustainability and digital technologies. Thus, educational institutions are extremely important because who else could provide neutral guidance? In my Digital+Sustainable Innovation Lab, at CATÓLICA-LISBON, we conduct exactly this research. We observe, dissect and frame. Our goal is to make sense of complexity and translate it into viable strategies, especially now, as we face the challenges of dual transformation.

What qualities should the leader of the future have in this volatile and uncertain world?

In fact, we just studied more than 20 startups and scale-up leaders in Europe to see how they are using AI, and we found that what is relevant for companies is having knowledge of AI functionalities, AI refinement capabilities, combinatorial capabilities and reflective capabilities. Furthermore, leaders must be able to guide their employees in this fast-paced world, make them feel safe, heard and challenge them to continually improve.