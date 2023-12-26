Artificial intelligence reveals which will be the best paying careers in Colombia in 2024

#Artificial #intelligence #reveals #paying #careers #Colombia

Studying in Colombia is one of the demands that hundreds of young people have, since higher education is important for human development and, in addition, the labor market increasingly seeks for its workers to be prepared.

With the arrival of new technologies, professional careers have had to adapt to the constant changes that digital transformation has, much more because the progress in this matter is continuous and now there is the so-called artificial intelligence (AI).

Artificial intelligence can be asked questions that, for many followers of the technology, are predictions with different types of perspectives, such as the economic one in relation to the question of what will be the best paying careers in Colombia in 2024.

Indeed, ChatGPT was asked that question. The AI ​​details that Colombia, as a developing country, does not escape transformations, and it is crucial for young professionals and university students to anticipate emerging opportunities.

So, this is the list of artificial intelligence careers that will have the best professional opportunities and, therefore, economic remunerations by 2024:

Data engineering

Digital transformation is reshaping the way businesses operate, and demand for data engineering professionals is on the rise. In 2024, data engineers in Colombia are expected to experience a salary boom as organizations seek experts to analyze large volumes of information and make data-driven decisions.

Medicine and health sciences

Specialties such as surgery, neurology and nursing will experience notable salary increases, reflecting the need for trained personnel.

Software Engineering

With the rise of technology, software engineering is positioned as one of the highest paying careers in Colombia in 2024.

Companies are constantly looking for talent to develop applications, programs and digital solutions. The demand for software engineers has led to fierce competition for highly trained professionals, resulting in competitive salaries and additional benefits.

Sustainability and profitability

Careers related to renewable energy, such as environmental engineering and sustainable project management, will see significant growth in terms of salaries. As the country commits to sustainability, professionals in this field will benefit financially.

Finance and technology

The marriage between finance and technology continues to be a winning formula. Careers such as financial analysis, risk management and fintech are seeing an increase in demand.

The digitization of financial services and the need for experts who understand both traditional finance and technological innovations make these careers highly lucrative in 2024.

*This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence that uses machine learning to produce human-like text, and curated by a specialized SEMANA journalist.