Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and the quality of goat milk

#Artificial #intelligence #improve #animal #welfare #quality #goat #milk

DMC, Cicap and Boalvet AI, led by Dcoop, have taken the first steps of an operational group for the improvement of goat milk, called Development of an artificial intelligence tool that monitors the use of therapeutic alternatives of natural origin for the optimization of Andalusian goat dairy production (File: GOPG-MA-23-0002), Health4Goat.

The main objective of GO Health4Goat consists of the development of a computer tool (Reinforcement Learning algorithms) that allows objectively recommending the application of phytotherapy to improve animal well-being, productivity and milk quality and that, in turn, In turn, it allows reducing the use of antimicrobials in dairy goat farms in Andaluca.

The following are contemplated as specific objectives:

1) Collect and analyze official milk control data carried out on dairy goat farms to evaluate their evolution in terms of their productive values, milk quality and animal welfare.

2) Investigate new combinations of botanical or phytogenic extracts that improve the health status of the animal, improve intestinal health (microbiome) and reduce the environmental impact on dairy goat farms.

3) Study the presence of antimicrobial resistance and bacterial populations in the dairy sector and its possible relationship with the use of therapeutic alternatives. Gather information on the efficiency of protein feeding depending on the diet.

4) Develop artificial intelligence algorithms based on Reinforcement Learning through the automated capture of milk quality data and environmental sensors that allow the issuance of specific proposals for incorporating medicinal plant extracts into the diet.

Malaguea breed goats in milking position.

The Andalusian Operational Group is formed by a consortium of Andalusian companies and research centers led by the first-grade agricultural cooperative Dcoop, the largest producer of olive oil worldwide and one of the major players in the national dairy goat sector.

Also participating are the technological company Boalvet AI, dedicated to the creation and provision of computer services for the agri-food sector, the Córdoba technological center Cicap and DMC Research Center SL, whose priority line of R&D is the investigation of new active ingredients obtained from sources natural products of plant or microbial origin with bacterial capabilities, and that with this operational group they intend to optimize their ingredients for animal nutrition, and specifically in goat milk. DMC Research will act as technical coordinator of the project.