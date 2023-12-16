Artists from Bello denounce that the Mayor’s Office was bad for them with the Christmas programming

#Artists #Bello #denounce #Mayors #Office #bad #Christmas #programming

The artistic and cultural sector of Bello is in uncertainty, as it assures that the Mayor’s Office has not given a response regarding its participation in the municipality’s Christmas activities, on the verge of the Christmas bonus novenas beginning.

In a statement, the sector expressed that for a few months different artistic groups from Bello have presented the Mayor’s Office with a proposal for Christmas 2023, which was initially delivered to the Ministry of Culture.

However, the answer came only when the Christmas season approached and was that the entity in charge would now be the Ministry of the Interior.

In that sense, they stated in the statement, “a meeting was recently held with these new managers and the answer is that they would look for alternatives to be able to generate forms of employment for artists this Christmas and accept the proposals that have already been made year after year.” ”.

The concern is that the income from this time constitutes an important resource not only for their support and that of their families, but also for the “cold” times of the first months of the year 2024.

For this reason, they demanded a response from the Mayor’s Office of Bello and requested that they be allowed to participate through the resources allocated to December activities.

Likewise, some artists have demonstrated peacefully in front of the Mayor’s Office of the northern municipality of Valle de Aburrá with banners and announced that a protest is scheduled around 5:00 pm.

EL COLOMBIANO consulted the Bello Mayor’s Office for its version, but so far has not received a response.