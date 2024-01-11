Artur Jorge: «Result does not affect the team’s journey»

#Artur #Jorge #Result #affect #teams #journey

Read everything Artur Jorge said at the press conference after the final whistle

After SC Braga’s defeat against Benfica, Artur Jorge considered, in the press conference, that the team had a good performance and that, despite the result, he takes good points from the team’s behavior on the field.

«I agree that it was a strong entry in both halves, which resulted in our two goals. There is the issue that we lacked some or more defensive effectiveness for us to achieve another result», said the coach.

Artur Jorge regretted the moment in which the team conceded the third goal, being of the opinion that they were in the game until then: «In the first half we started to score the goal within the first ten minutes. Benfica reacted because they were chasing the result and, having not had much offensive action in the first half, we managed to control Benfica’s game. The last five minutes ruined that, where we lost the defensive concentration we had to have, since the goal came from a transition from the opposite half, with a throw-in for the second goal, it was five minutes that penalized us . We tried to recover mentally, we tried to show the team’s character, and the desire to go in search of a result at any moment. After 2-2 we had some moments where we were better, but we conceded 3-2 and it became more difficult to get back into the game.”

The coach regretted leaving the competition, as he would like to repeat last season’s feat — reaching the final — and commented on the highly difficult games he will have in the coming weeks, reiterating that tonight’s result does not interfere with competence. from the team: «I would say that these are really two very difficult months. In January and February we will have seven very demanding games, as European competitions return in February. We prepared ourselves knowing this difficulty. This result cannot in any way interfere with the team’s progress. As these are extremely demanding games, we have to be prepared to respond. They are different competitions, we are at different times in the competitions. We were left out of a competition in which we wanted to compete in the final, like last year, but the result has no influence on our performance for the rest of the month. More than the result, it’s difficult to stay out of the competition, but I believe that, regardless of the unfairness or unfairness of the result, which is subjective, I was satisfied with the team. It was a demonstration of the team’s quality and ambition. There is not much more to say about justice, we were penalized for mistakes we made.”

About João Moutinho, who reached the milestone of 1000 games: «João has a career in which the fact of completing 1000 games today says it all. He has helped us a lot, he is extremely important to us. I also enjoy coaching him, and I’m obviously proud to be part of this small moment in the history of João’s career. He’s an example in the way he works every day, how he plays, he’s an example for younger people and because he adds value to a team that needs players who can add value to achieve the goals we want.”

Artur Jorge made some changes in defense, starting in goal, where he decided to give Lucas an opportunity. For the coach, this is a normal situation: «We have a quality squad to make changes, and as for today’s game, Lucas was chosen [para a baliza] because he is a player we believe in. We recently renovated, it is an asset now and in the future, and we feel that it is necessary to put it to the test in times of difficulty. Matheus is having a very good season and is number one, but Lucas is a goalkeeper who, with these opportunities, we can help him grow in the competition. With 60 thousand people on the bench, with defensive work required, it shows his competence. There’s a lot going on there, the bet is designed within an internal project to not only achieve sporting performance, but also enhance players. League Cup? Let’s wait and see, it all depends on the moment. Tiago Sá has also played, I don’t make any assumptions nor do I want there to be standard behavior, not even for the players that would be good. I want to validate the options with the daily work they do.”

Despite the result, the leader of the arsenalist dressing room was satisfied with the performance: «Yes, but not just me. You also saw a personalized SC Braga, which demonstrated ambition and competence, was organized defensively when it had to be, knew how to recover when necessary, a team that unfolded, had dynamics, there are many things to take away. What is our image and journey, the result defines something, but we also have to take other points beyond the result to be able to draw lessons about what is being done.”

When asked about a possible lack of irreverence on the wings, the coach did not hesitate: «I think your question is biased. We lacked aggression in the last third, it is a moment that we have to discuss internally to see the team’s behavior and what we are trying to do, because we did things very well, in addition to what the result was.”

Finally, regarding the performance of Rodrigo Zalazar, who in the last game against Benfica had a less happy moment, Artur Jorge praised the player but also the team: «I don’t see it as a response from the team or the player, I see it as what it is the player’s daily work. The team scored two goals today, I don’t want to link one situation or the other. When things don’t go well, I would say that naturally the truth comes out, and this Rodrigo and this SC Braga are closer to the quality of the players and the team we want to be.”