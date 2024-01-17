Arturo Vidal is outraged by Colo Colo’s first offer

#Arturo #Vidal #outraged #Colo #Colos #offer

This Tuesday, Blanco y Negro adopted the decision that Colo Colo fans had been waiting for so much. The concessionaire that manages the Albo club decided to pursue a dream: the return of Arturo Vidal. From that moment on, the negotiation would enter into the right direction, resorting to an expression typical of equestrianism, the other passion of the King. It was time to call the player, sit down with him and his representative, Fernando Felicevich, to make a formal offer, and then, eventually, discuss the terms of the contract. Beforehand, it was assumed that the former Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder would become the most expensive player in Chilean football.

However, the illusion was short-lived. Although Vidal and his entourage actually received a formal proposal from the Albos, the figures are far below what it represents to sign a world-class player, with the resume that the King sports. From the circle closest to the player the response was blunt: the Cacique’s offer bothered Vidal, so he immediately rejected it. And beyond the fact that economic matters are not essential in this case, the King felt undervalued.

Therefore, Vidal’s message was clear: in these conditions there is no possibility of reaching an agreement and, consequently, he began conversations with the rest of the clubs interested in signing him. All with numbers much higher than those proposed by the albos. Although the exact numbers have not been revealed, the midfielder would not even be the highest paid on the team, even being behind the Paraguayan Darío Lezcano.

The numbers are not the only problem. The extension of the contract offered by the Pedreros team, one year, subject to conditions, also deeply irritated Arturo Vidal, who feels that there are many doubts on the part of Blanco y Negro regarding his physical and football level.

In this way, if the consideration is referred exclusively to the figures, the conclusion is that the offer is lower than what other Cacique players perceive, who have been questioned about their performance. All this surprised Vidal and those around him, who felt disappointed. So much so, that the board chaired by Alfredo Stöhwing is aware that the King is already in talks with other important groups in South America.

This week the wills had been aligning. In fact, Alfredo Stöhwing, the president of the concessionaire, assumed a leading role by formally communicating to Vidal the intention to have him. That management was key for the San Joaquín native to rule out the option of signing with América de Cali, which had even agreed to contracts with sponsors to meet the player’s financial expectations. Stöhwing himself, however, established that Blanco y Negro will be prudent in the investment he will make in the operation. “I hope Arturo arrives cheap; We are not looking to break the record in paying,” the helmsman said. Few interpreted that clue as a harbinger of the offer that reached Vidal’s hands.

Although Macul guards the figure they will make as an initial offer to Vidal with suspicion, the proposal was barely around a million dollars per season. Of course, they assumed that there would be a margin to negotiate the amount, due to the characteristics that these deals usually have and, mainly, due to the size of the player. They were met with a slamming door.

Alfredo Stöhwing and Alejandro Paul (Photo: Agenciauno)

That section, in fact, was the one that generated the greatest tension. “It was not easy. There were long conversations, people who had doubts,” says a person present at the meeting. The apprehensions had to do with the player’s physical and football moment and, by the way, with his discipline. Finally, it was decided to move forward and a key decision was adopted: commission the general manager, Alejandro Paul, to accompany Morón in the negotiations. On the one hand, the aim was to enhance the image of seriousness of the club’s proposal towards the player and his agent and, on the other, to ensure that the margins of the negotiation did not escape institutional possibilities. The strategy did not work.

As has been happening in all relevant decisions, after the foreseeable tug-of-war, an extraordinary board meeting would be called for the respective approval. By the way, in this Tuesday’s meeting no players were discussed other than Vidal, as it was the only topic on the table. Of course, in parallel, progress continues on a proposal for names to strengthen Macul’s team in the other positions that Almirón wants to strengthen. The arrival of a center forward continues to be a priority matter.

There is an issue that Macul also intended to keep under control: the reaction of the members of the squad to the arrival of a world-class star who will be remunerated based on that condition. In any case, within the popular club they trusted in the maturity of the main references, in the sense of understanding that the benefits that the King could receive were unquestionable from his career and from his validity. In that context, there have already been statements that speak of the plus that having him on the team represents. “For me he is the best player in Chile’s history, I would love for him to be with us. He left home, it would be very important for Colo Colo as well as for Chilean football to have him, I hope something concrete is known in the next few days,” declared, for example, captain Esteban Pavez in the run-up to the trip to Uruguay, where the albos carry out the preseason. “The goats are not stupid,” they maintain in the leadership.

Vidal himself established with his usual vehemence that he comes to respond to that condition. “Don’t talk anymore about my age or my injuries. If I return to Colo Colo it is because I am at a good level. I am not returning because I am injured, I am returning because I want to place Colo Colo where it deserves in South America and leave a good image,” he emphasized. And he expanded: “Don’t compare me anymore with those who return to Chile, because I won’t retire again. I will win things again with Colo Colo, if it happens.” The closing of the declaration, potentially, was due, strictly speaking, to the preliminary stage in which the negotiations were at. Even that verbal tense runs a serious risk of becoming the past tense.