Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng, Matthew Ebden men’s doubles, results, draw, schedule, tickets, odds, start time

Gold Coast teenage sensation Emerson Jones has fallen short in her bid to become the first local winner of the Australian Open girls’ singles title in almost three decades.

The 15-year-old’s outstanding week ended in a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to top-seeded Slovakian left-hander Renata Jamrichova in the final on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Australia’s new Billie Jean King captain Sam Stosur was among those in the stands to watch Jones. Stosur’s old coach, David Taylor, is now guiding Jones’ career.

Emerson Jones in the junior girls championship at the Australian Open.

The silver lining for Jones is that Russian rising star Mirra Andreeva was in her exact position 12 months ago – also aged 15 at the time – losing the girls’ final to best friend Alina Korneeva, only to reach the round of 16 in the women’s draw at Wimbledon barely five months later.

Sixth-seeded Jones, who is already ranked inside the world’s junior girls’ top 10 despite her tender age, entered the week with genuine title aspirations after an impressive victory in last week’s lead-in event at Traralgon.

Jones raced out of the blocks against a slow-starting Jamrichova to break in the second game and quickly go 3-0 up, then earned herself a chance to go a double-break up before the Slovakian sprung to life.

Jamrichova slammed down an ace to stave off that opportunity, went on to hold serve, then broke Jones to love in the Australian’s next two service games before clinching a one-set lead.

The second set quickly got away from Jones, with her older rival storming to a 4-0 advantage as she took control from the baseline.

Renata Jamrichova wins the Australian Open junior girls championship 2024.