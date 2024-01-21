As a child, Queen Camilla was ‘terrified’ of Alice in Wonderland | Royals

Queen Camilla loves to read, but she found one book scary as a child. The 76-year-old queen was “terrified” as a child by author Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, she says in the upcoming episode of her literary podcast The Queen’s Reading Room.

“It’s horrible to say, but I never liked Lewis Carroll,” the queen confessed. “I was quite upset by the fact that Alice goes down that rabbit hole.” In addition, little Camilla was afraid of certain characters. “I was always afraid of it as a child… All those Mad Hatters and the Red Queens. It wasn’t my favorite book.”

With the podcast, Camilla wants to encourage children and adults to read more. Every week she invites well-known actors and writers to discuss books. The new episode can be listened to from Monday.

