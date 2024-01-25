As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, the demand for face masks and alcohol gel grew

A significant increase of 15% was recorded in face masks and 10% in alcohol gel. The vision of the specialists.

Chinstraps, face mask

Following the rise of cpositive cases of coronavirus During this last time, the Argentine Union of Pharmacists and Biochemists (SAFyB) revealed that The demand for face masks increased by 15% and for alcohol gel by 10%.

Dr. Silvia Gonzalez Ayala spoke with the Noticias Argentinas agency about the factors that would be contributing to the increase in cases and why people are not getting vaccinated with the booster, as recommended by Ministry of Health.

Alcohol gel, ANMAT.

Covid 19 vaccines

“The factors are several, the first is non-compliance with the vaccination schedule,” indicated the infectious disease specialist. She also said that citizens vaccinated with the booster with the bivalent vaccine are very few.. “That is the vaccine that people should have administered today because it provides very broad protection,” he added..

He commented that there is an interesting number of positive cases in pediatric age. “Children, especially those under 12 years of age, are the least vaccinated,” he said.

“Another component is the concentrations of people in closed places with poor ventilationplus the failure to maintain hygienic habits, that is, we see again after many months the mate wheel and the abandonment of the practice of hand hygiene with soap and water“He maintained that all this contributes to the increase in the number of cases.

Alcohol gel, hand wash

Regarding the use of the mask, he emphasized that It should cover both the mouth and nose and it is recommended to use it in closed places with little ventilation. “It would be a very prudent measure,” express.

Finally, Gonzalez Ayala criticized the amount of false information about the adverse effects of vaccines, considering it as a reason for people not to get vaccinated. He also mentioned that another reason is that people are no longer so afraid of the disease, since Covid is not associated with death as at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health recommends a vaccination schedule for the young population without comorbidities, in which the booster vaccine is administered annually.

On the other hand, for those over 60 years of age or who have significant comorbidities, such as immunodeficiency, coronary problems, chronic lung problems, diabetes, hypertension or morbid obesity, The booster vaccine should be given every 6 months.

