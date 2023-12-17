As mystery respiratory infection spreads among children, Beijing’s fear-mongering behavior: Doctors ordered to cover up

#mystery #respiratory #infection #spreads #among #children #Beijings #fearmongering #behavior #Doctors #ordered #cover

According to Chinese officials, the outbreak of chest infections is just the usual winter coughs and colds, exacerbated by 2022. severe COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in December.

The World Health Organization (WHO) diligently repeats this version, as if it has learned nothing from the time when China covered up the outbreak of COVID-19, which then shocked the whole world.

There is some truth to Beijing’s claim, but it is only part of the story. The general recognition that this time China is not masking a new pathogen seems reassuring. But in reality, China may be harboring an even bigger threat — breeding antibiotic-resistant strains of common and potentially deadly bacteria.

Doctors are told to keep quiet

After Beijing’s cover-up of the SARS and COVID-19 pandemics, the fear of yet another new respiratory pathogen emerging in China is understandable.

Adding to the concern is that the Chinese are still blocking any independent investigation into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 — whether it accidentally leaked from a Wuhan laboratory where dangerous research was being conducted, or was obtained through the illegal trade of rabid dogs and other wild animals in the now infamous Wuhan market.

Four years ago, in the first weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing failed to report the new virus and later denied it was airborne.

In an effort to maintain secrecy, the authorities fined doctors who raised the alarm and forbade them from discussing even with their Chinese colleagues, let alone foreign doctors.

China’s medical statistics remain highly unreliable.

The country still claims that a total of just over 120,000 people have died from COVID-19. people, although independent estimates suggest that there may have been more than 2 million during the first outbreak alone.

Now Chinese doctors are being silenced again and are not communicating with foreign colleagues, suggesting another potentially dangerous cover operation may be underway.

Considering several versions

It’s not known exactly what’s going on, but Foreign Policy has made some educated guesses.

The microbe responsible for the rise in hospitalizations among children in China is Mycoplasma pneumoniae (MPP), which causes pneumonia. This microbe, first discovered in 1938, was mistaken for a virus for decades due to its lack of a cell membrane and small size, when in fact it is an atypical bacterium.

These unusual properties make MPP resistant to most antibiotics, which normally work by disrupting the cell membrane. Several attempts to develop a vaccine in the 1970s failed, and low mortality rates discouraged renewed efforts.

Although increases in MPP are observed worldwide every few years, due to the low mortality rate and difficult diagnosis, routine care is not carried out.

Although MPP is the most common cause of community-acquired pneumonia in school-aged children and adolescents, pediatricians refer to it as walking pneumonia because the symptoms are relatively mild.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, adenoviruses, and rhinoviruses (also called cold viruses) cause severe pneumonia and are far more common causes of emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and death in infants and young children. Why should MPP work differently now?

One factor in the severity of this outbreak may be “immune debt,” says pediatrician Annie Sparrow, an assistant professor at the Icahn Mount Sinai Institute of Medicine.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and other non-pharmaceutical measures, children around the world have been less exposed to common pathogens, including MPP, for several years. Since then, respiratory syncytial virus has re-emerged in many countries.

Does not provide data

Several experts agree with Beijing’s explanation that the arrival of winter, the end of COVID-19 restrictions and children’s lack of immunity likely led to the increase in infections. Some even speculate that the severe restrictions on movement may have weakened the immunity of young children in particular, as exposure to microbes during infancy is crucial for the development of the immune system.

In China, MPP infections began in early summer and spread rapidly. In mid-October, the National Health Commission took the unusual step of adding MPP to its surveillance system. It was just after Golden Week, the peak tourist season in China.

Having two diseases at the same time can make the situation worse. Common candidates for coinfections in children, RSV and influenza, have not previously caused a similar outbreak of pneumonia. This time, it’s COVID-19 that makes the difference.

It is possible that the combination of COVID-19 and MPP is particularly dangerous. Although adults are less susceptible to MPD due to long-term exposure, a 2020 study found that adults hospitalized for COVID-19 who had concurrent or recent exposure to MPD had a significantly higher mortality rate.

Babies, young children are immunologically “naïve” to MPP, and unlike COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, there is no vaccine for MPP.

It seems incredible that no children (or adults) have died from MPP, but China simply does not provide any data on mortality or additional complications such as meningitis.

