As of the afternoon, more than 210,000 people entered the industry: Christmas holiday tourist arrivals fell short of expectations – RTHK

2023-12-26 HKT 18:09

    The authorities expect today to be the peak season for arrivals. (Photo by Liao Hanrong)

Today is the last day of the Christmas holiday, and the authorities estimate that today will be the peak period for entry and exit. As of 4 p.m., more than 460,000 people have entered and left the country at various ports. In terms of entry, there were more than 210,000 people, with the most people passing through Luohu Port; in terms of departure, there were more than 240,000 people, and the most people leaving the country were through the airport.

The Federation of Hong Kong Tourism Federation said that the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong during the Christmas holiday fell short of expectations, describing tourists’ desire to visit Hong Kong as a whole. Legislative Councilor Shao Jiahui from the wholesale and retail sector said that the overall retail performance and spending power in recent days are only average. However, Sun Hung Kai Properties said that its shopping malls’ sales during the 4-day holiday increased by 20% compared with last year.

