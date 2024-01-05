As the LGBT community rejoices at the Pope’s decision, the bishop’s warning: do not interpret it your own way

#LGBT #community #rejoices #Popes #decision #bishops #warning #interpret

And although some people were happy with such news, theological experts urge not to interpret the document in their own way – it is said that such a blessing does not mean that the church will henceforth approve same-sex marriages or extramarital relationships.

The Vatican announced a couple of weeks ago that it supports the blessing of same-sex couples, but emphasized that any request for a blessing should not be treated as a Catholic rite or performed during civil unions or weddings.

The document says that such a blessing can be given in other contexts, such as visiting a shrine, meeting a priest, saying a prayer in a group or during a pilgrimage.

Saulius Bužauskas, bishop of the Kaunas archdiocese, explained that this declaration can be misunderstood – Pope Francis allowed the clergy of the Catholic Church to bless only couples who request it. The decision is motivated by the fact that the church cannot prohibit people’s closeness with God.

The LGBT community welcomed this news positively. Representatives of the Lithuanian Gay League (LGL) are convinced that this is a step forward.

Does not mean that same-sex couples will be supported

Kaunas archdiocese bishop S. Bužauskas said that the above-mentioned declaration caused many discussions, but, according to the interlocutor, it can encourage a deeper understanding of the theology of blessings.

“This is an opportunity to reconsider the meaning of human relationships and God’s attitude. The document reminds us of God, who is waiting for people in different situations to search for the truth, the light. The Catholic Church does not want to alienate any person, but tries to awaken the conscience, calls to observe all God’s commandments, virtues that do not change.

It is important that none of us try to become judges, evaluators, rushing to condemn. When a situation arises, it is best to rely on the example of Jesus Christ, to bless a person, but to disagree with his choice if it is a sin”, – to the portal lrytas.lt taught by the bishop.

According to S. Bužauskas, chapter III of the document, where we talk about the blessing of couples in irregular situations and couples of the same sex, should be understood as an invitation to pray.

“In order to avoid any confusion and indignation, one should not make any gestures that would mislead, as if the unmarried couple is being blessed. There must be no appearance that the church approves of the way of life itself or that it blesses and approves anything other than marriage.

Lithuanian priests can pray for people when they ask for it. People must not be led into confusion, to create the impression that the church approves of unmarried persons’ extramarital relations or same-sex unions.

Speaking about whether this document is significant for unmarried and same-sex couples, the bishop emphasized that the declaration reminds everyone of the church’s teaching on the value of marriage between a man and a woman, and invites those in irregular relationships to cry out for mercy.

“It is necessary to consider the responsibility of man before God. We cry to God, but we do not want to change according to his word, to cultivate virtue. The Catholic Church seeks people where they are to show the word of the eternal God. In the document, the teaching of the church is called unchanging and is very clearly repeated, only marriage between a man and a woman is officially blessed,” S. Bužauskas taught.

True, as the portal announced LRT.lt, General Secretary of the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference Fr. Kęstutis Smilgevičius claimed that it is “sometimes possible” to give the blessing to same-sex couples as well.

“The blessing, which is sometimes possible to give to couples living in “irregular situations” or to same-sex couples during a visit to a shrine, a meeting with a priest, joint prayer or a pilgrimage, does not have a specific form and can be understood as a response to the request for help from such couples when they pray God’s ability to change and transform their lives”, said K. Smilgevičius.

I am happy with this decision

Monika Antanaitytė, a lawyer by profession, project manager of the National LGBTI Rights Organization, LGL, said that the community views the adoption of this document as a step that sends an extremely positive message.

“The community itself, just like our society, is very diverse – some believe, some don’t. In any case, many see it as a very positive step and a message of diversity.

I would look at the question of whether the church needs to take further steps in supporting same-sex partnerships from a different angle. I would raise a question – does the church need believers? Can the church in some sense reform itself to send more diversity and inclusion?

In many countries, such as the United States, France, Ireland and other Western democracies, the church has reformed and adapted its approach to the realities of society, and this has helped them attract more believers.

As for whether the community needs stronger support from the church, it cannot be said about everyone. However, any similar step creates a positive message not only in the community, but also in society,” said M. Antanaitytė.