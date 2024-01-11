As Ukraine awaits the F-16, it has revealed what the main target of these fighters could be

#Ukraine #awaits #F16 #revealed #main #target #fighters

The Polish website Tech.wp.pl reviewed Andrei Mitrofanov’s comments about the F-16 appearance in Ukraine and found that the Russians understand that Ukraine will receive few fighters and they will not change the course of the war. It’s unfortunately true – there won’t be enough fighter jets to decide the outcome of a war – but they can certainly do something important.

A. Mitrofanov is afraid that the F-16 will target the Russian A-50 early warning planes, which fly in the airspace of Russia and Belarus without fear and under more serious protection. It is like a big radar in the sky: these planes help the Russians to launch missile attacks in Ukraine, search for air defense systems, and track the movement of Ukrainian planes. So far, the biggest threat to the A-50s has been local Belarusian and Russian activists. Now they will have to fear the F-16 as well.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM missile launched by the F-16 fighter can fly up to 100 km. Thus, the A-50 will have something to fear outside of Ukrainian airspace as well.

Ukraine has a good air defense system – and it’s only getting stronger. As a result, Russian planes often fly very low over the occupied territories and are, one might say, blind. The A-50 flies much farther, but also higher, and monitors the situation. Determines the locations of air defense systems, notices Ukrainian planes and missiles. It would be much more difficult for Russia to plan air operations in Ukraine and detect early Ukrainian cruise missile attacks (for example, against the Crimean bridgehead or the Black Sea Fleet) if it did not have the A-50. Ukraine’s cruise missiles — such as the Storm Shadow — are launched by aircraft that the A-50 can spot as soon as they take off.

“Beriev A-50” took off for the first flight in 1978, entered service in 1985. This aircraft has powerful radar equipment capable of tracking aircraft and cruise missiles at a distance of 230-250 km. At the same time, “A-5″0 can monitor up to 150 targets and transmit information about them to ten other working aircraft. For example, the A-50 can tell the fighters that Ukrainian planes are coming up to meet them. Or that the air defense system is working. Or that cruise missiles are flying towards the bridge.

Less than 40 such aircraft were produced in total, and Russia now actively uses maybe 10-16 of them. Some sources indicate that Russia now has less than 10 operational A-50s. These aircraft are also in service with the Indian Air Force.

If Ukrainian F-16s shoot down at least one A-50, it will greatly affect Russian military aviation capabilities in Ukraine. It won’t be easy, because the A-50 can spot fighters coming towards it.