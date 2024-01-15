ASAE fine for not having “online” if the telephone number is landline or mobile?

#ASAE #fine #online #telephone #number #landline #mobile

The Food and Economic Security Authority (ASAE) is Portugal’s administrative authority specialized in the areas of food security and economic supervision. Has ASAE been fining companies for failing to indicate whether their telephone number is landline or mobile?

Law does not apply to ASAE…

The answer is yes! According to Decree-Law No. 59/2021, “any entity that, under this decree-law, provides telephone lines for consumer contact must disclose, in a clear and visible manner, in its commercial communications, on the main page of the its website, in invoices, in written communications with the consumer and in contracts signed with the consumer, when they are in written form, the telephone number or numbers made available, to which information must be associated, in an equally clear and visible manner, updated information on call prices.

“The diploma does not apply to ASAE, as it does not provide any service under the terms defined in the Directive”.

According to some information, ASAE is imposing fines because companies do not have on their “online” page whether their telephone number is landline or mobile. Anyone who does not provide this information is subject to a fine of 250 euros, with a 20% discount if they pay at the time, plus costs.

According to the law, ASAE has the power to inspect and fine whoever does not comply with these rules, such non-compliance may constitute a “serious economic offense, punishable under the terms of the Legal Regime of Economic Offenses (RJCE), approved by Decree-Law no. Article 3”.

Also Read:  Taxes: according to a study, the richest 1% of Italians pay (proportionately) less than the remaining 99%

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

There will be a total solar eclipse in 2024, here is the schedule and affected locations
There will be a total solar eclipse in 2024, here is the schedule and affected locations
Posted on
Website of the Danish royal house adjusted after Margrethe’s abdication
Website of the Danish royal house adjusted after Margrethe’s abdication
Posted on
Results, scores and highlights, Nick Kyrgios tweet exposed, Lleyton Hewitt’s son makes Australian Open debut, upsets
Results, scores and highlights, Nick Kyrgios tweet exposed, Lleyton Hewitt’s son makes Australian Open debut, upsets
Posted on
How many steps you should take per day
How many steps you should take per day
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News