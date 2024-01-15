ASAE fine for not having “online” if the telephone number is landline or mobile?

#ASAE #fine #online #telephone #number #landline #mobile

The Food and Economic Security Authority (ASAE) is Portugal’s administrative authority specialized in the areas of food security and economic supervision. Has ASAE been fining companies for failing to indicate whether their telephone number is landline or mobile?

Law does not apply to ASAE…

The answer is yes! According to Decree-Law No. 59/2021, “any entity that, under this decree-law, provides telephone lines for consumer contact must disclose, in a clear and visible manner, in its commercial communications, on the main page of the its website, in invoices, in written communications with the consumer and in contracts signed with the consumer, when they are in written form, the telephone number or numbers made available, to which information must be associated, in an equally clear and visible manner, updated information on call prices.

“The diploma does not apply to ASAE, as it does not provide any service under the terms defined in the Directive”.

According to some information, ASAE is imposing fines because companies do not have on their “online” page whether their telephone number is landline or mobile. Anyone who does not provide this information is subject to a fine of 250 euros, with a 20% discount if they pay at the time, plus costs.

According to the law, ASAE has the power to inspect and fine whoever does not comply with these rules, such non-compliance may constitute a “serious economic offense, punishable under the terms of the Legal Regime of Economic Offenses (RJCE), approved by Decree-Law no. Article 3”.