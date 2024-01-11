“Asia’s most eligible bachelor” ties the knot: Wealthy prince gets married during ten-day festivities | Abroad

#Asias #eligible #bachelor #ties #knot #Wealthy #prince #married #tenday #festivities

Brunei – “Asia’s most eligible bachelor” is off the market. The wealthy Prince Adbul Mateen (32) of Brunei is getting married this week. And that promises to be quite a spectacle.

The first royal wedding of the year is a fact. Prince Abdul Mateen ties the knot with his fiancée Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic (29). Their engagement was announced in October 2023, but the two have reportedly been dating for several years, although not many details about their relationship are known. They first shared a photo together on Instagram late last year when they wished everyone a happy 2024.

Prince Abdul is the tenth child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the absolute monarch of Brunei, and sixth in line to the throne. Although Brunei is very small in terms of area, you should not underestimate the royal family. They are among the richest royals in the world due to the oil and gas reserves in the country.

The prince himself is a helicopter pilot and major in the Royal Brunei Air Force. He is also an avid polo player and likes to show off the luxurious life that comes with the royal family in Brunei for his 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Although he described himself as a “simple guy” in an interview with GQ Thailand. “I like to relax when I am not exercising or performing my official duties. Let’s just say I like to spend my free time with my good friends, chilling and watching movies.”

Kate and William on guest list?

His fiancée is not of royal descent, but is the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Isa, a special advisor to the Sultan and the founder of Royal Brunei Airlines. Isa-Kalebic himself is said to run a fashion brand and is part owner of a tourism company.

The two will tie the knot during ten days of festivities. The festivities started on January 7 with an official engagement and will last until January 16. Various ceremonies and receptions are planned during that week and a half. A ceremony took place in the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque on Thursday. Only men – mainly ministers and government officials – were allowed to attend that ceremony. Even the bride wasn’t invited.

The highlight would take place on January 14 with a reception to which many celebrities and other important guests have been invited. The guest list was not shared with the outside world. It is also not clear whether there will be many foreign royal guests. There are rumors that the British Prince William and his wife Kate will sign present. For example, the Sultan was also a guest at their wedding in 2011. And the prince and his father were also present at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 and King Charles’ coronation last year. The Crown Prince and Princess of Jordaan will also most likely be on the guest list.

After that reception, the new couple will begin a parade through the streets of the capital Bandar Seri Bagawan. A large royal banquet will also be organized on January 15.

