‘Ask for a two-year contract’; the condition that Chicharito sets to close his signing with Chivas

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández wants to reach the Sacred Flock; However, it is not the only wish that he has in mind upon his return to Mexico: he will also fight to be in the 2026 World Cup with the Mexican National Team.

According to Fernando Cevallos, FOX Sports journalist, there are important details that have stopped the signing of Chicharito Hernández with Chivas: the most important would be the duration of the contract. On the one hand, the forward asks the board for two years of professional relationship to reach the 2026 World Cup with the Mexican National Team; However, at the moment, the red and white team offers him one with the option of one more.

“Chicharito is asking for a two-year contract, Chivas is offering him one plus one: we sign for one year and depending on how things go, automatic renewal. Chicharito wants to be given two years because the goal is still to play, or at least be, in the 2026 World Cup,” stated Fernando Cevallos in La Última Palabra.

Chicharito Hernández confirmed negotiations with Chivas to close his signing

The red and white youth squad, through a stream, stated that his representative will meet with the Guadalajara leadership to refine the details of his signing after 14 years of absence.

Although negotiations between Chicharito Hernández and Chivas to close the signing are still ongoing, the Mexican striker “put pressure on” so that his arrival is closed as soon as possible.

“I want to return to Chivas. This week, my representative is going to be in Guadalajara, both parties are making a great effort so that this can be closed, but nothing is certain. I have other offers from other teams, but, obviously, my priority is to return to the Flock (…) I hope that it can be closed as soon as possible and that both parties are very happy with the agreement and that I can join the team as soon as possible. as soon as possible,” said Chicharito Hernández.