ASLAN DIDN’T MAKE A MISTAKE BEFORE THE DERBI! (SUMMARY) Galatasaray – Fatih Karagümrük match result: 1-0 – Galatasaray (GS) News

In the 17th week match of the Super League, Galatasaray, which is in the 2nd place of the league with 40 points, hosted Fatih Karagümrük, which is in the 14th place with 17 points. The only goal of Okan Buruk’s students was to leave the critical match with 3 points and go to Fenerbahçe away game without any losses. Karagümrük, on the other hand, was making plans to get out of the bottom ranks with the point or points they would get.

Emre Bilgin bounced…

Okan Buruk’s plans came true. Although the Yellow-Reds started the match under pressure and could not score a goal in the early minutes, captain Kerem Aktürkoğlu took the stage in the 40th minute. The national player completed the ball bouncing off goalkeeper Emre Bilgin, who missed Kerem Demirbay’s hard shot, and took Aslan to the dressing room with a 1-0 lead.

Serdar scored but it didn’t count.

In the second half, Cim Bom pushed to increase the difference and Karagümrük pushed to draw the draw. Even though Karagümrük scored a goal with Serdar Dursun in the 90+1 minute, the goal was canceled due to offside. The match ended 1-0 as no other goals were scored. Thus, Galatasaray returned from the tough match before the Fenerbahçe derby without any losses and continued its pursuit of the top by rising to 43 points. Aslan, who built up his morale before the giant fight, turned the critical corner without any problems. Karagümrük, on the other hand, lost its first match against Shota Arveladze.

LIVE EXPLANATION

1‘ The referee of the match, Tugay Kaan Numanoğlu, blew the first whistle and the match started.

5‘ Ziyech, who got away from his opponent on the right wing and entered the penalty area, shot. The ball remained with goalkeeper Emre.

9‘ Kerem Aktürkoğlu hit the ball released by Mertens. The ball went wide.

13‘ Ziyech, who scored two free-kick goals in Manchester United matches, tried his luck again with a free kick from distance, but goalkeeper Emre did not allow the goal.

15‘Can Keleş entered from the left diagonal and shot, but goalkeeper Günay deflected the ball for the corner.

23‘ Kerem Demirbay, coming in from the left wing, shot the goal after making a pass with Icardi. The ball bounced off the defense and was caught by the goalkeeper.

34‘ Lasagna headed it down, Rohden shot it from outside the penalty area, the ball went out from the side.

GOL!

40‘ Kerem Demirbay shot very hard from a long distance, Emre Bilgin missed it, Kerem completed it. Galatasaray is ahead 1-0.

42‘ Immediately after the goal kick, Karagümrük went on the counter, Mendes faced the goalkeeper but could not pass Günay.

The first half has ended.

46‘The second half has started.

50‘ Torreira tried his luck from long distance but could not find the frame.

64‘ After Ziyech’s pass, Bakambu tried his luck with the inside of his foot in the penalty area, but it went out.

CRITICAL SAVE FROM GÜNAY!

76‘Can Keleş faced the goalkeeper on the left diagonal of the penalty area, and Günay did not allow his shot to be scored. Karagümrük could not benefit from an important position.

90‘ Mendes centered from the right wing, Serdar Dursun headed in at the front post and Günay deflected the ball for the corner.

GOAL IS NOT VALID!

90+1‘ Karagümrük took the corner from the right wing, Lasagna hit the header from the front post to the far post, and Serdar Dursun finished at the bottom of the goal. Even if the ball hits the net, the referee’s offside flag is in the air and the goal is not valid.

The fight is over.

Galatasaray – Fatih Karagümrük 11s:

Galatasaray: Günay, Boey, Nelsson, Abdülkerim, Barış Alper, Kerem Demirbay, Torreira, Ziyech, Mertens, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Icardi.

Fatih Karagümrük: Emre, Biraschi, Veseli, Dresevic, Levent, Feghouli, Rohden, Mendes, Eysseric, Can, Lasagna.