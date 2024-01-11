ASMedia controller for cheaper USB4 is certified and in production – Computer – News

#ASMedia #controller #cheaper #USB4 #certified #production #Computer #News

The ASMedia ASM4242 controller is now officially USB4 Certified. These controllers, which should make USB4 support cheaper, will be shipped to customers in the coming weeks. ASUS and MSI will bundle add-in cards with the ASM4242 with certain motherboards.

Photo: Tweakers

ASMedia showed plug-in cards with ASM4242 controller in working condition on ASUS and MSI motherboards during the CES. According to the company, the controller has now received the USB4 Certified mark. The controller is now in production and will be delivered to ASMedia customers in the coming weeks, the company confirms to Tweakers. ASUS and MSI will offer USB4 plug-in cards based on the ASM4242 controller, says an ASMedia spokesperson. ASUS shows its USB4 plug-in card with the motherboards on its CES web page.

The two motherboard manufacturers will initially only supply these USB4 cards with ‘select’ motherboards. According to ASMedia, this is because the BIOS must be prepared to support the controller. This also seems to mean that the card cannot currently be used to provide an older PC with USB4.

Tweakers already published a preview of the ASMedia ASM4242 last year. The controller provides the full 40Gbit/s bandwidth that supports the USB4 specification. The cards should make USB4 support cheaper. Currently, USB4 is only supported via Intel’s Thunderbolt controllers. The ASM4242 will therefore be cheaper and also supports a PCIe 4.0 interface. Intel’s Thunderbolt cards still use PCIe 3.0.