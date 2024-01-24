ASML criticizes NSC and PVV migration plans: ‘If we don’t get people here, we will get them elsewhere’

#ASML #criticizes #NSC #PVV #migration #plans #dont #people

He said this in conversation with presenter Frederieke Hegger in the RTL Z program Z360.

Wennink is angry about the fact that the new cabinet may put a brake on population growth in the Netherlands and that the number of foreign students is also under scrutiny. Recently, partly at the initiative of NSC, the tax benefit for expats was simplified.

“You have to understand when you propose these kinds of things, that you also understand what the consequences are,” says Wennink, who will pass on the CEO baton in April. “That means if we can’t get the people here, we’ll get the people elsewhere and then we’ll move the operations elsewhere,” he says. “It’s that simple.”

‘Foreign students necessary’

According to the CEO, at least 60 percent of the employees the company hires come from abroad. Many international students who study in Eindhoven also continue to work there. Moreover, the supply of Dutch students is limited. “These people are necessary to secure the growth of ASML and the industry.”

They are also good for the Netherlands, the CEO believes. Because the company ultimately pays its income tax here, which partly ensures that we can continue to pay for healthcare.

Don’t move

If there are not enough people here, ASML will feel forced to invest in countries other than the Netherlands. “Ultimately, we can only grow this company if there are enough qualified people,” says Wennink.

Moving the entire company is not something he is thinking about. “But then that’s where future growth will go,” the CEO said.

Sales growth

The company from Veldhoven is an important player in the chip industry and was recently labeled as Europe’s answer to America’s tech hotbed Silicon Valley. About 40,000 people work at ASML.

The company also presented its latest fourth-quarter figures on Wednesday. 2023 was a good year with a turnover of more than 27 billion euros, a growth of 30 percent compared to a year earlier. A record number of machines were sold, which means that ASML appears to be little affected by the export ban to China for some machines.

More chips, more sales

According to stock analyst Jos Versteeg of InsingerGillissen, the company is in a very long process of electrification. “There are more chips in everything,” he says. And that is why the market for this will grow rapidly in the coming years.

Wennink himself thinks the future is bright: “We are in a fantastic place,” he says. In 2030 he aims for a turnover of between 44 and 60 billion euros.