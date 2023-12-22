ASML has delivered the first high-NA lithography system to Intel – Computer – News

#ASML #delivered #highNA #lithography #system #Intel #Computer #News

That was of course misinformation produced by SMIC & the CCP with a view to trying to see if they could not persuade ASML (or rather the US Congress and government) to abandon the CHIPS Act sanctions. They did this again by lying about the chips in their new “Huawei flagship” which upon further investigation were not original SMIC chips at all as they claim, but simply their old stock of Kirin 9000 chips that they had received from TSMC. before the sanctions came into effect.

As far as we know, none of this is true, although the Chinese government has stolen and “replicated” some of smaller node production methods (14nm) through all kinds of thefts at other chip companies (as well as attempted at ASML), but again as far as we know there is little use for this and they can only make “logic” lithography without other crucial gates (?) such as memory, which actually only makes it useful for ASICs, for example, but not for “regular” chips (such as CPU/SOC smartphone, etc.) and they still have to develop (or steal) all kinds of production methods.

Please correct me if I’m wrong because I have followed it a little less in the past month than before. But since that whole story quickly died a silent death, we can assume that if they could actually produce that at scale, they would already be proudly shouting it from the rooftops. By the way, a former CEO of TSMC says that they could make 5nm, but with all kinds of caveats and caveats, including terrible yields.

It seems to me that honest players such as ASML, TSMC and the Japanese companies will always, or certainly for a long time to come, have the advantage over the Chinese state-owned companies SMIC, etc., who simply try to steal as much as possible from third parties, because everything ASML, etc. do is simply too complex. for – although the Chinese government will only try to steal more after the CHIPS act and ASML must simply continue to innovate against competitors (honest or not).