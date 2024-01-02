ASML is said to have refrained from deliveries to China at the request of the US Economy

#ASML #refrained #deliveries #China #request #Economy

Jan 2, 2024 at 12:48 AM Update: 5 hours ago

At the request of the Americans, Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML canceled deliveries to China before the export restrictions imposed on the company actually came into effect. This is reported by the news agency Bloomberg Tuesday.

According to sources from Bloomberg ASML had permits to supply a number of advanced DuV machines to Chinese companies until the end of last year, but American officials asked the company to refrain from doing so. And that would have been heeded.

According to Bloomberg it is unclear how many machines, which cost tens of millions each, were ultimately not shipped. American national security advisor Jake Sullivan approached the Dutch government about the case at the end of last year. But according to the anonymous sources, Sullivan was asked to contact ASML directly about this.

The American government, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a spokesperson for ASML want to counter Bloomberg not comment on the issue.

ASML is a world leader in the development of chip machines. The semiconductor equipment is used to make chips for a variety of applications such as smartphones, servers, electric cars and advanced military equipment.

Partly because of this, ASML has become the center of geopolitical tensions between China and the United States in recent years. The Americans want no advanced chip technology to be exported to China to prevent the Chinese from using the chips for military purposes.

