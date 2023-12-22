ASRock starts supporting native RGB controls Windows for motherboards – Computer – News

ASRock begins supporting Microsoft’s Dynamic Lighting for native control of RGB components and accessories in Windows 11 on select motherboard series. Thanks to this Windows feature, various third-party programs are not required to control RGB.

ASRock claims to be the first hardware manufacturer to support Dynamic Lighting on motherboards, although support has so far been limited to a few generations of motherboards in combination with beta firmware for the motherboard manufacturer in question. ASRock supports the Windows 11 Dynamic Lighting feature on Intel 600 and 700 series motherboards and AMD AM4 and AM5 socket boards with the B550, X570, X670, B650 and A620 chipsets. At least Windows 11 23H2 is required for this.

Dynamic Lighting is an initiative by Microsoft to control RGB components and accessories natively via Windows 11. So far, manufacturers release their own software for most RGB hardware to set the preferred LED lighting. With Dynamic Lighting, components and accessories from different manufacturers can be controlled synchronously. So far, a few manufacturers have joined Microsoft’s initiative, including Acer, Asus, HP, HyperX and Logitech. Many manufacturers also support control by third-party software on their own initiative, for example with OpenRGB.

