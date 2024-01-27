Assassination of the Russian President to the Economic Crisis

#Assassination #Russian #President #Economic #Crisis

Jakarta –

Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian soothsayer whose predictions some people believe were always accurate, made a number of frightening predictions before her death.

The figure who is often referred to as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ is famous for his predictions about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the death of Princess Diana, the fall of the Soviet Union, the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk, the 9/11 terror attack, and the Corona virus pandemic. become reality.

Despite the fact that he died in 1996, his predictions continue to receive media attention, especially when the new year approaches and when major events occur. The following is Baba Vanga’s prediction for 2024, as quoted from Metro.

Assassination of the Russian President

In 2024, Baba Vanga predicted the assassination of the Russian President by his ‘compatriots’. Apart from that, according to him, the war in Ukraine is still raging and the death of the Russian leader will plunge the world into even more impactful uncertainty.

Biological Weapons Terror

He also warned of terror attacks across Europe. According to some interpretations of his predictions, an unnamed large country will carry out a biological weapons attack in 2024.

Global Economic Crisis

Economic experts were asked to be wary of mystical predictions regarding a major economic crisis that will occur in 2024. He said that rising debt levels and rising geopolitical tensions risk plunging the global economy into chaos.

Climate Crisis

Baba Vanga also predicted that the climate would get worse, and that several extreme weather events would wreak havoc throughout the year.

Cyber ​​Attacks

Cyber ​​attacks, he said, will also make the world more dangerous, and it is predicted that there will be an increase in attacks on critical infrastructure such as power grids and water treatment plants.

Positive Predictions

On the positive side, there will be new treatments for deadly diseases such as Alzheimer’s and cancer by 2024, as well as major technological breakthroughs in quantum computing.

After 2024, Baba Vanga said world hunger would end in 2028, ahead of the return of communism in 2076.

Suitable for logic but a reminder

However, these predictions are often ignored because they are not scientific and are often considered simply logical. Of course, this is just a prediction and is only the result of interpretation.

However, Baba Vanga’s prediction can be a reminder for humans to protect the Earth from damage.

In addition, with the anticipation and development of science for good purposes, everything that is predicted can be broken.

