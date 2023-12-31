Assault by mother’s friend: Pinchu Balan in hospital – KERALA – GENERAL

Thuravur: Complaint that a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was brutally beaten up by his mother’s male friend. Krishnajit, son of Biju and Deepa, was injured all over his body at his house in Thuravur Thaiveli, 10th Ward of Kuthiyathod Panchayat. The child was admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. There are cane marks all over the body. The left arm bone is fractured.

Police say: Deepa, a native of Alappuzha, Tondan, Kulangara, had been living with her child in a rented house with her boyfriend Krishnakumar, a resident of Cherthala, Tiruviza. Krishna Kumar brought the battered child to Biju’s house on Saturday evening. Only Biju’s elderly mother was present. The mother demanded that the child be handed over directly to Biju, but Krishnakumar left her in the kitchen without accompanying her. When Biju arrived after work at night, he noticed the injury on the child’s body. When he was taken to the Thuravoor Taluk Hospital for examination, it was found that the child had been beaten before. He was admitted to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for specialist treatment. There are indications that the child was also beaten by Deepa. The police filed a case against Deepa as the first accused and Krishnakumar as the second accused. The police intensified their search for those who had absconded.

