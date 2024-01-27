Assemble a 2024 computer. Easy steps. Step by step. You can follow. How to install? What do you prepare?

#Assemble #computer #Easy #steps #Step #step #follow #install #prepare

Computer assembly 2024, new update for gamers, emphasis on performance, easy to assemble, can follow, good ventilation. With the latest CPU Intel Core 14th and DDR5 6000 RAM, GeForce RTX4070Ti graphics card. How to install the CPU Put the motherboard into the case Install RAM for efficiency Connectors and cables from power supply From how to cool a large graphics card to a small case, this time we will introduce these methods from beginning to end. up to booting the machine for use If anyone is thinking of building a new computer in 2024, this article will serve as a guide for you to be able to do it yourself. Prepare your tools and equipment. Then let’s go talk.

Assemble computer 2024 new update Step by step

Prepare the equipment used to assemble the 2024 computer.

When assembling a 2024 computer, there are two parts that need to be prepared. The first is hardware or various devices. that you will use in assembling the computer, such as the CPU, RAM, motherboard, graphics card, storage, power supply, case, and other things that will be put in the computer. Part 2 is tools that make installing various equipment more convenient, such as screwdrivers. Cutters, straps, silicone, or various screws, for example, that we have prepared as follows.

Equipment used for assembly

CPU Intel Core i7-14700

ASRock B760E PG Sonic motherboard

RAM Kingston FURY BEAST DDR5 6000 32GB

SSD WD SN350

GIGABYTE RTX4070Ti EAGLE graphics card

Power Supply GIGABYTE P1000GM

COUGAR Case

tools used

4-point screwdriver with magnet

CPU silicon

Motherboard, graphics card, and fan mounting screws

Starting to assemble a computer in 2024

In the beginning of assembling the 2024 computer, you can start by preparing simple things. You can do it in 2 ways, whether it’s the first type, preparing the case to install the power supply first. The second type Start by installing the CPU. Motherboard fan Before inserting into the case, prepare the case and install the power supply first. We have ideas to share. To make assembly easier, that is, remove the entire case. Whether it’s the side cover, front cover, or other component parts. So that we can see the picture. How will I install any parts? Can I add an additional fan? What is the interior space like? Including these things

If you use a separate heat sink Try removing the sink you are using. Measure your height first. Is it beyond the case cover? Because once installed, the cover cannot be closed and must be dismantled again.

Measure the length of your graphics card carefully to make sure you can fit it in there. Sometimes it seems to be long. But you can put it down. It’s up to you to arrange the placement well.

Motherboard pins It should have all 4 corners at least, and if it’s good, it should have all of them. for strength

Install power supply

To install the power supply There are some things that may need to be checked. to reduce congestion When installing power, such as space, placement, distance of wires, and the point where various wires will be passed. to the motherboard which is very necessary The essential thing that must be prepared is

1. Check the length of the power Allow another 10% cable distance at the rear. Some cases can move the HDD bay forward and backward. This way, it’s convenient to put in power. Like this model of case Can’t move. Fortunately, we chose GIGABYTE’s short power model, 1000W, but it’s comfortable.

3. Prepare the power supply. If the model cannot disconnect the cable Still don’t have to do anything. But if the model can remove the cable Before installing into the case Please notice these things.

First, connect all the cables you need on the power supply, whether it be 24-pins Power, 8-pins CPU, 6+2 pins graphics card, or SATA and 4-pins for other devices. Having all the cables connected has an advantage: it’s easy for you to upgrade anything. There is a connector waiting to be used. But the disadvantage is The cables are completely cluttered with the case.

The next thing is In case you can assess the upgrade trend. Choosing to connect only a few cables that are in use is enough. The advantage is that it will reduce a lot of cables that will clutter the inside of the case. The disadvantage is when installing additional equipment. will be quite difficult Perhaps you will have to take the power unit out and install it again. There are advantages and disadvantages to both. Let’s try to evaluate it again.

Power supply installation part Quite easy. Usually it can be upside down or face up. But by the nature of the power fan It sucks air in and then blows it out, so you can try and see what kind of case you’re wearing. If there is a grille under the motherboard, it will face up to suck air from inside the case. You can then blow it out. Or if you put it upside down You can suck air from the south, enter the power, and then blow it out as well. Then hang up the calls. Leave it like that for now. There is no need to pass any wires yet. Let us go install the motherboard first.

Install motherboard and CPU

Before you put the motherboard into the case It is recommended to bring the motherboard Let’s take a quick look first to see if there are all motherboard pins. If possible, find and fill them all. for strength Prepare the motherboard. and install the CPU at the same time. The method is

First, take the CPU out of the box. Come prepared. This time we use the Intel Core i7-14700 CPU. This model is a newly released Non-K model. It works well, and playing games is worth it.

Next, lift the CPU lock rocker. No need to remove the cover. Put the CPU in Observe the notch of the CPU and the socket so they match, then close the cover down. Press the lock until the cover pops out. This is done.

You will choose to install the heat sink onto the motherboard. before putting it in the case Or you can choose to install the motherboard into the case first. You can then add the heat sink later as well.

But before installing the heat sink. Anyone who uses a motherboard with an M.2 slot near the heatsink and graphics card, including a large heatsink It is recommended that you install the M.2 SSD first, otherwise it may be difficult to install later.

Advantages of installing a heat sink on the motherboard Then assembling it into the case is convenient and easy to manage. Especially people who install a large separate sink. It’s better to do it separately outside. But the disadvantage is that when putting it in the case, the cable will be connected at some points. Including installation It may seem difficult. As for installing the motherboard into the case first. Then install the heat sink while it’s in the case. The advantage is that you can connect various cables. You can put the necessary information on the board first. It’s easy and convenient. But what follows is The space will become narrower. This may make connecting more difficult. This type is more suitable for the fan that comes in the CPU box.

If you choose to install the heat sink onto the motherboard before putting it in the case Because our fan size is not very big. Installing the fan If it’s already included in the CPU box. It’s not very complicated. Enter it according to the fields provided. But if it’s a separate heat sink The model I used today from DeepCool may have additional parts added. I recommend that you look at the manual as it will be easiest.

The important thing is Be sure to remove the plastic covering the base of the heat sink before installing it. Otherwise, it will not be able to dissipate heat from the CPU. Then apply silicone to the CPU. then place the heat sink Lock it properly. That’s it, finished.

As for the closed liquid cooling kit, it is recommended that you install the motherboard into the case first. Then gently bend the pump cable. with the Radiator placement area appropriately again It will make organizing calls easier.

But whether you install a heat sink or a closed water unit. What you shouldn’t forget is to connect the CPU Fan header onto the motherboard. And if possible is to match what the motherboard specifies. Otherwise, the motherboard may say You didn’t connect the fan. And you have to go into the BIOS again.

Install the motherboard into the computer case.

And before you put the motherboard in Don’t forget at all. Made a mistake and had to dismantle it again, that is, don’t forget to put in the Back I/O. It will look like this, but the ASRock I’m using is pre-installed, meaning it’s attached to the motherboard. Move it a little and it can be used.

When the motherboard is inserted Unscrew the nuts one at a time, alternating enough to stay in place. When all holes are complete, screw it tight enough to hold your hand tight. And when putting the motherboard into the case, I recommend that you connect the power cables at some points. Before putting the motherboard into the case, there are 2 points that are especially difficult to look at:

1. 4+4 pins CPU header located in the upper left corner of the motherboard. There are some places that will have 1 head or 2 heads, depending on the motherboard manufacturer’s design. If you are using i3, i5, or i7, you can connect just one head. But if it’s i9 level and wants to overclock too, you should have 2 heads.

2. Power button connector, reset button, and status light or Front panel located in the lower left corner of the motherboard. It’s very small here. If you can put it in first. It’s a good thing. But if you use a large case with a large space, it shouldn’t be daunting. There’s some space left. For easy insertion of the hand

Install RAM

Easy way to observe To install RAM is If installing a single row of RAM Start with slot 2. If you have 2 rows of RAM, install slots 2 and 4 for Dual-channel use. If you have 4 slots, you can install a full row in every slot. However, sometimes there is a matter of putting RAM into each model of motherboard. May not give the same results. Especially when it comes to using Intel XMP Profile or AMD EXPO, users may need to check information called QVL or Qualified Vendor List that specifies the list of RAM that is compatible with the motherboard and CPU. Affects the activation of high-speed RAM.

QVL or Qualified Vendor List allows users to check the list of RAM they will use. Whether it is compatible and using Intel XMP or AMD EXPO high-speed RAM with the selected motherboard or not. In the case of choosing RAM faster than the JEDEC standard, such as the CPU base It may support DDR5 4800 RAM, but choose DDR5 6000 RAM. The motherboard needs to support XMP or EXPO in order for the RAM to reach the speed specified on the module.

Connect the power cord and signal cable.

When installing the power, CPU, fan, and motherboard Completely inserted into the case It’s time to install the remaining cables, which aren’t many. Because at some points we connected earlier. Makes assembling the 2024 computer faster.

The first point, the power 24-pins, is on the right side of the motherboard, that long strip.

The second point, if your case has USB on the Front Panel, you need to connect this header onto the motherboard. There are 2 types:

USB 2.0 is located on the bottom edge of the motherboard.

USB 3.0 is located near the 24-pin power connector.

USB-C is next to the 24-pins Power if your case has a cable included. You can continue in.

The third point is also the Audio connector for headphones and speakers on the front of the case. The connector is also located at the bottom of the motherboard.

Install graphics card

Assembling the 2024 computer, now comes the graphics card. It’s something that might be best left at the end because you can store the cables to create enough space inside. For waiting to receive a large graphics card Such as in the case that we have assembled today. It may seem like there is limited space. But it can also be arranged to fit a large level 3 fan card.

The method is Try moving left and right back and forth. To get the perfect point Then you can install it. It is inserted into the PCI-Express slot, the longest slot on the motherboard. And it should be the slot closest to the CPU. In order to quickly communicate data in the PCIe channel, whether it is PCIe 3.0 or PCIe 4.0-x16, operation depends on the motherboard and graphics card of each model. Because some models only work with PCIe 4.0 x8.

Then take the power connector for the graphics card. Some models have 6+2 pins, and how many sets you install depends on the connectors on your graphics card. The example card we’re using here is the GeForce RTX4070Ti, which is PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR, which we didn’t originally have on board. But in the box the graphics card is included. It can be connected to 2 sets of PCIe 6+2 pins connectors and can be used immediately.

Don’t forget to tighten the card locking nut on the back of the case. To prevent the card from moving and falling off Including if the card is very long and has large dimensions May use a card support that are both installed on the slot horizontally and a vertically supported stand It should be installed. Reduce the problem of crooked graphics cards Tilt to the point of causing damage.

When the 2024 computer is assembled, everything is complete. If you want to add a fan You can insert it now. Anyway, here’s the fan connector on the motherboard. So please arrange it as you wish. But it’s not every time we put in a lot of fans. Then the system will cool down. You must consider the amount of air going in and out as well. Positive pressure and negative pressure should be balanced. To create circulation and transfer of hot air inside the case. to come out quickly and brings cool air from outside to circulate well into the case.

The final step in assembling the 2024 computer is to press the button to Power On. Look at this step, if anyone is assembling a new computer. Please take it easy. The newer the motherboard and hardware. Turning on the device for the first time may take 15-20 seconds. To enter the post page, press the Del key on the keyboard and wait to enter the BIOS page.

Conclusion

In assembling a 2024 computer, there may be some changes from 2023 in terms of some hardware. But in terms of the process there is hardly any difference. But the important thing is the installation and sorting steps. Because if you prepare well and plan, it will greatly reduce assembly time, whether it’s installing a cooling kit onto the motherboard. or area preparation Having measured the distance will be easier and won’t cause problems at some points. Whether it’s a matter of graphics cards, fans or various connectors. Therefore, prepare the equipment and basics well from the beginning. It helps a lot. But the important thing is to keep calm and act politely. Because some parts are fragile Damage may occur. When there is an impact or a bend. However, try adjusting the steps according to your suitability and aptitude. You can go and watch the computer assembly video that the team made previously.

FAQ Frequently asked questions

1. Assemble a computer to work with 3D. What specs are good?

Ans. Assembling a computer for 3D work or a program to create 3D work. In addition to the CPU taking on the main responsibility for processing, The graphics card also plays a huge part in the performance. This uses a combination of special instructions and complex calculations. With hardware helping to render images, graphics, and various visual effects well, just the graphics card. It’s different from normal card games. It is a graphics card specifically for working, such as nVIDIA Quadro, RTX Pro series, including AMD FirePro, etc. These cards will reduce the working time many times more than using a general graphics card. But it is also more expensive. Therefore, assembling a computer works only in these specific ways. Consider the graphics card, CPU, RAM, and storage respectively. The price may be high. with some hardware But it answers the problem well in use.

2. Is it difficult to assemble a computer yourself?

Ans. According to the information introduced in the article. There will be different levels of difficulty in each section. It depends on the understanding and expertise of each person. Which is not too difficult to experiment with. Initially, I want you to look at the instructions for assembling the computer several times to be sure. Then try to do it step by step. Not sure which point? Try checking the information on the website or on YouTube. For example, on the Notebookspec channel, we have provided assembly instructions in several clips to help you understand and follow them more easily.

3. Assemble computer advice in a budget of 10,000 baht

Ans. The computer assembly specs in Advice with a budget of 10,000 baht can be used in many areas of work, especially for those starting with their first computer. or used in education You can start with a CPU that has built-in graphics, such as Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 with “G” at the end, priced around 2,000-4,000 baht. DDR4 8GB RAM and a starting motherboard cost around 2,000 baht. Storage can be You can choose both SSD 480-500GB at a price of around a thousand baht. Including a 550W power supply and a Mid-tower case, the total price is about 1,700 baht, which is within a budget that can be used for working, studying online, playing light games, and doing simple image editing as well.

4. Assemble a computer, budget 20,000, play games.

Ans. Assembling a gaming computer with a budget of 20,000 baht. You can choose from 2 formats: using a powerful CPU. But there are newer onboard graphics such as Intel Core Gen14 or AMD Ryzen 7000 series socket AM5 that allow you to play casual games or games that don’t require heavy specs. In case you save money to buy a powerful graphics card later or choose a mid-range or small CPU but get a discrete graphics card starting at such as GeForce RTX3050, RTX3060 or Radeon RX7600, you will be able to play games better all at once, but it may Somewhat beyond the budget.

5. Where is a good place to assemble a computer?

Ans. There are many places where you can choose to assemble your computer. If you are not comfortable assembling your own computer, whether it be at a general computer shop or It’s good to choose a place close to home. Because you will get convenient service if you have a problem or you can choose to go to an IT department store. where you can compare prices and has a variety of hardware But you have to walk a lot. and prices may escalate If you don’t control your budget well Because there is a dazzle of things to choose from. Or choose to buy a ready-made computer It’s interesting that there are various computer brands. That you can rest assured in terms of service and warranty. Because most of them have inspection services delivered to your home or office, you don’t have to travel out yourself to waste time.