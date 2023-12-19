Assen city center association reports the theft of Van Gogh statue

City center director Kjeld Vosjan: “We can certainly appreciate a funny joke like this, but Vincent has a financial and also a social value (…). Visitors from all over the country walk this route through the city center past all kinds of expressions inspired by Van Gogh. Now our eye-catcher is missing in a very important period for the exhibition and for the city center.”

Vosjan also says that he receives disappointed reactions from visitors who find an empty head of the Vaart. “That is of course not the intention and bad for the marketing of our city.”

He leaves an escape route open for those who captured the statue. “We are quite prepared to withdraw the declaration if Vincent is returned to his place in his original state and on his pedestal before Christmas. Then many people can still enjoy it during the Christmas holidays and the people who sent Vincent on the trip will have also did their thing.”

If the image does not return, the report will be irrevocably continued, Vosjan says.

