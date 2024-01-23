ASSESSMENT of HEAVY RAIN – One death, two missing

Torrential rains caused the death of one person in Tsararano Maevatanàna, Betsiboka region, according to the assessment of the damage from the heavy rains which have hit Madagascar since January 16, established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management , yesterday. The victim is a forty-year-old who lost her life following the collapse of her house. Two people are missing, one of whom was swept away by water in Toamasina II, in the Atsinanana region, and the other, in Tsiningia, Port-Bergé, in the Sofia region. Four other people are injured in Ikongo, following the collapse of their house.

The victims numbered five thousand, in the regions of Analamanga, Alaotra-Mangoro, Atsinanana, Betsiboka, Boeny, Diana, Fitovinany, Melaky, Menabe and Sofia. Two thousand five hundred of them have not yet been able to return to their homes. Their huts are either flooded, damaged or destroyed. One thousand two hundred huts were invaded by water during these bad weather.

Furthermore, students may not be able to return to school. Classrooms were destroyed or messed up. These bad weather conditions have also affected the field of agriculture. Two thousand hectares of rice fields were flooded in the Sofia and Alaotra-Mangoro regions, and two hundred hectares of rice fields were silted up in the Alaotra-Mangoro region.

Miangalya Ralitera