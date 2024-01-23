ASSESSMENT of HEAVY RAIN – One death, two missing

Torrential rains caused the death of one person in Tsararano Maevatanàna, Betsiboka region, according to the assessment of the damage from the heavy rains which have hit Madagascar since January 16, established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management , yesterday. The victim is a forty-year-old who lost her life following the collapse of her house. Two people are missing, one of whom was swept away by water in Toamasina II, in the Atsinanana region, and the other, in Tsiningia, Port-Bergé, in the Sofia region. Four other people are injured in Ikongo, following the collapse of their house.

The victims numbered five thousand, in the regions of Analamanga, Alaotra-Mangoro, Atsinanana, Betsiboka, Boeny, Diana, Fitovinany, Melaky, Menabe and Sofia. Two thousand five hundred of them have not yet been able to return to their homes. Their huts are either flooded, damaged or destroyed. One thousand two hundred huts were invaded by water during these bad weather.

Furthermore, students may not be able to return to school. Classrooms were destroyed or messed up. These bad weather conditions have also affected the field of agriculture. Two thousand hectares of rice fields were flooded in the Sofia and Alaotra-Mangoro regions, and two hundred hectares of rice fields were silted up in the Alaotra-Mangoro region.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  Israel Attacks Syrian Airport, 11 Iranian Revolutionary Guard Personnel Killed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The banks’ data on loans reveal Meloni’s hoaxes on extra profits
The banks’ data on loans reveal Meloni’s hoaxes on extra profits
Posted on
Porsche puts Taycan to the test in preparation for launching a new model
Porsche puts Taycan to the test in preparation for launching a new model
Posted on
Cyber ​​war: Swedish intelligence recruits new experts | Sweden
Cyber ​​war: Swedish intelligence recruits new experts | Sweden
Posted on
Survey. AUR is getting closer to PSD in the European parliamentary elections
Survey. AUR is getting closer to PSD in the European parliamentary elections
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News