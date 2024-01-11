Asteroid larger than Mount Everest detected approaching Earth

#Asteroid #larger #Mount #Everest #detected #approaching #Earth

photo/ DAILY MAIL

TOKYO – A asteroid which is said to be bigger than Mount Everest is now moving closer to Earth.

As reported by Unilad, Thursday (11/1/2024), asteroid 12P/Pons-Brooks is also known as the ‘devil’s comet’. It was given that name because of its shape which resembles a horn.

The asteroid is expected to approach Earth on June 2. Meanwhile astronomers hope to be able to see it with the naked eye.

However, even though it passes at its closest point to Earth, it will still be farther from the Sun.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said: “NASA has confirmed that no asteroids or comets are on a collision course with Earth. Therefore, the probability of a major collision is small.

Although it will not collide with Earth, the 12P/Pons-Brooks approach remains an interesting astronomical event. Amateur astronomers may be able to see it in the night sky with small telescopes, especially after it reaches its closest point to the Sun on April 21, 2024.

12P/Pons-Brooks is quite an interesting comet. Its diameter is estimated to be around 315 kilometers, or three times the size of Mount Everest.

This comet also experienced an explosion in October 2023, which made it appear dozens of times brighter and gave rise to two “horns” made of ice and gas.

