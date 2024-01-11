Asteroid larger than Mount Everest detected approaching Earth

#Asteroid #larger #Mount #Everest #detected #approaching #Earth

The asteroid is expected to approach Earth on June 2. Meanwhile astronomers hope to be able to see it with the naked eye. photo/ DAILY MAIL

TOKYO – A asteroid which is said to be bigger than Mount Everest is now moving closer to Earth.

As reported by Unilad, Thursday (11/1/2024), asteroid 12P/Pons-Brooks is also known as the ‘devil’s comet’. It was given that name because of its shape which resembles a horn.

The asteroid is expected to approach Earth on June 2. Meanwhile astronomers hope to be able to see it with the naked eye.

However, even though it passes at its closest point to Earth, it will still be farther from the Sun.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said: “NASA has confirmed that no asteroids or comets are on a collision course with Earth. Therefore, the probability of a major collision is small.

Although it will not collide with Earth, the 12P/Pons-Brooks approach remains an interesting astronomical event. Amateur astronomers may be able to see it in the night sky with small telescopes, especially after it reaches its closest point to the Sun on April 21, 2024.

12P/Pons-Brooks is quite an interesting comet. Its diameter is estimated to be around 315 kilometers, or three times the size of Mount Everest.

This comet also experienced an explosion in October 2023, which made it appear dozens of times brighter and gave rise to two “horns” made of ice and gas.

(wbs)

Also Read:  Resurrected Soviet Soldier, Two-Headed Dog - 7 Real Frankenstein Experiments

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Collective food poisoning: notifiable diseases
Collective food poisoning: notifiable diseases
Posted on
London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza
London Police Investigate War Crimes Committed by Israel in Gaza
Posted on
Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy
Denmark finds the right medicines to heal the economy
Posted on
It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf
It doesn’t matter what kind of cereal you pick up from the shelf
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News