Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top

#Aston #Villa #turned #Brentford #point #top

Aston Villa, with Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez in goalbeat this Sunday as a visitor to Brentford por 2 a 1, in a meeting corresponding to the 17th. day of the English Premier League. The Birmingham team added its third consecutive victory after a comeback with goals from Spaniard Álex Moreno and Ollie Watkins, at 77 and 85 minutes of play.

Draw” Martínez, involved in a controversy about the final, for arguing with rivals when his teammate Boubacar Kamara was sent off, was a figure of his team with vital covers. Brentford opened the scoring at the end of the first half with a goal from striker Keane Lewis-Potter.

With the victory, Aston Villa was in second place with 38 points, one less than Arsenal, who beat Brighton 2-0 in London, with goals from Brazilian Gabriel Jesús and German Kai Havertz in the second half. The Argentine midfielder entered the visiting team Facundo Goodnight when they averaged 59 minutes.

The classic on date 17 between Liverpool and Manchester United, with the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho as the starter, ended in a goalless tie in a match that closed on Sunday and was played at the Anfield stadium. The equality left the “Reds” in second place with 38 points, like Aston Villa, while the “Red Devils” were in seventh position with 28 points and in the Conference League position.

Also Read:  Persecution of the gentlemen in Lenzerheide: Benedikt Doll falls far behind

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
Posted on
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Posted on
From oysters to eggs: 10 foods that can even cause death
From oysters to eggs: 10 foods that can even cause death
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News