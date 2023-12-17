Aston Villa turned Brentford around and was one point off the top

#Aston #Villa #turned #Brentford #point #top

Aston Villa, with Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez in goalbeat this Sunday as a visitor to Brentford por 2 a 1, in a meeting corresponding to the 17th. day of the English Premier League. The Birmingham team added its third consecutive victory after a comeback with goals from Spaniard Álex Moreno and Ollie Watkins, at 77 and 85 minutes of play.

“Draw” Martínez, involved in a controversy about the final, for arguing with rivals when his teammate Boubacar Kamara was sent off, was a figure of his team with vital covers. Brentford opened the scoring at the end of the first half with a goal from striker Keane Lewis-Potter.

With the victory, Aston Villa was in second place with 38 points, one less than Arsenal, who beat Brighton 2-0 in London, with goals from Brazilian Gabriel Jesús and German Kai Havertz in the second half. The Argentine midfielder entered the visiting team Facundo Goodnight when they averaged 59 minutes.

The classic on date 17 between Liverpool and Manchester United, with the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho as the starter, ended in a goalless tie in a match that closed on Sunday and was played at the Anfield stadium. The equality left the “Reds” in second place with 38 points, like Aston Villa, while the “Red Devils” were in seventh position with 28 points and in the Conference League position.