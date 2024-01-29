Astonishment about bungling candidate in Heel Holland Bakt

#Astonishment #bungling #candidate #Heel #Holland #Bakt

Every episode of All of Holland Bakt consists of three assignments: first the signature assignment, then a technical assignment and finally the big spectacle piece. Things go wrong three times for poor Peter.

When Peter starts working on his herb cake with caramelized pear, things immediately go wrong. He cuts his fingers and then the bake also fails. The batter has become way too hot, causing the cake to collapse. Fortunately, he gets the chance to make amends during the technical assignment. The candidates have to make Den Bosch bollen and viewers witness how things immediately go wrong for Peter.

Jury member Robèrt van Beckhoven explains to Janny that it is essential to gently mix the eggs into the batter one by one for the choux pastry. Then the camera zooms in on Peter, who throws all the eggs in at once. Then he also forgets to first dip the puffs in the chocolate before filling them with whipped cream. His Bossche bol is absolutely not a showpiece.

When it is time for the spectacle, a construction of financiers, it turns out that there is no saving Peter. He attempts to build a tower out of cake, but everything collapses before the judging. “It’s falling apart again,” notes a crestfallen Peter, who gets help from his fellow bakers in vain. Although he still receives a compliment from Janny about the taste, it is clear that he has to go home. However, Peter ends on a positive note. “It is a great pity that I am the first to lose weight, but what dominates is the fantastic feeling that you were able to participate.”

Also Read:  A female driver called 112 unhappy that she was going to be fined for parking on the pedestrian crossing in front of a school/ She would have refused to move and get her ID / How much the police fined her

The viewers at home absolutely sympathize with Peter, but also question the selection process All of Holland Bakt. ‘How does someone like that get through the selection?’ someone wonders out loud. “It’s like that for everyone, Peter,” concludes another.

All of Holland Bakt can be seen weekly on Sundays at 8:25 PM on NPO 1 and can be viewed here.

Miljuschka was pleasantly surprised by the winner of the previous season:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dr. Lilly arrives to take care of Valiban in the desert; ‘Canada’s journey was changed by seeing their tears’ – Dr.Lilly Joseph Doctor Treated Mohanlal in Jaisalmeer Malayalam news
Dr. Lilly arrives to take care of Valiban in the desert; ‘Canada’s journey was changed by seeing their tears’ – Dr.Lilly Joseph Doctor Treated Mohanlal in Jaisalmeer Malayalam news
Posted on
was jumped by the Anticorruption Directorate
was jumped by the Anticorruption Directorate
Posted on
Alianza Lima and the failed business of selling players: why is it not profitable? | RMMD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Alianza Lima and the failed business of selling players: why is it not profitable? | RMMD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Drug shortages in Italy: what they are and why they are still missing
Drug shortages in Italy: what they are and why they are still missing
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News