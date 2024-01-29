Astonishment about bungling candidate in Heel Holland Bakt

#Astonishment #bungling #candidate #Heel #Holland #Bakt

Every episode of All of Holland Bakt consists of three assignments: first the signature assignment, then a technical assignment and finally the big spectacle piece. Things go wrong three times for poor Peter.

When Peter starts working on his herb cake with caramelized pear, things immediately go wrong. He cuts his fingers and then the bake also fails. The batter has become way too hot, causing the cake to collapse. Fortunately, he gets the chance to make amends during the technical assignment. The candidates have to make Den Bosch bollen and viewers witness how things immediately go wrong for Peter.

Jury member Robèrt van Beckhoven explains to Janny that it is essential to gently mix the eggs into the batter one by one for the choux pastry. Then the camera zooms in on Peter, who throws all the eggs in at once. Then he also forgets to first dip the puffs in the chocolate before filling them with whipped cream. His Bossche bol is absolutely not a showpiece.

When it is time for the spectacle, a construction of financiers, it turns out that there is no saving Peter. He attempts to build a tower out of cake, but everything collapses before the judging. “It’s falling apart again,” notes a crestfallen Peter, who gets help from his fellow bakers in vain. Although he still receives a compliment from Janny about the taste, it is clear that he has to go home. However, Peter ends on a positive note. “It is a great pity that I am the first to lose weight, but what dominates is the fantastic feeling that you were able to participate.”

The viewers at home absolutely sympathize with Peter, but also question the selection process All of Holland Bakt. ‘How does someone like that get through the selection?’ someone wonders out loud. “It’s like that for everyone, Peter,” concludes another.

All of Holland Bakt can be seen weekly on Sundays at 8:25 PM on NPO 1 and can be viewed here.

