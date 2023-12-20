Astrid Lampe wins PC Hooft Prize, ‘one of the most idiosyncratic poets’

#Astrid #Lampe #wins #Hooft #Prize #idiosyncratic #poets

Koos Breukel Poet Astrid Lampe

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 11:17

This year the PC Hooft Prize goes to poet Astrid Lampe. According to the jury, she is “one of the most idiosyncratic and generous poets of our time”.

The prestigious literature prize is awarded alternately for prose, poetry and essay writing. Last year the prize went to essayist Tijs Goldschmidt and the year before to writer Arnon Grunberg.

The 67-year-old Lampe made his debut in 1997 with the poetry collection Rib and has since released twelve more collections. According to the jury, her oeuvre is “strikingly unconventional and polyphonic”.

According to the jury, the attention to the influence of digitalization on the economy, climate and gender relations is particularly striking in Lampe’s work. With this she has “influenced the poetry of many younger poets in the Dutch-speaking area”.

Seducing with everyday things

Lampe herself describes her poetry as activist, contrary and energetic. “I try to entice readers through very ordinary, everyday things to really absorb that poetry and thus drag them into that poetic space.”

The poet says that winning the prize feels like “a breakthrough”. Normally, she says, she gets enough recognition, but she has to “fight a bit” for her work.

She also makes a connection with female authors who previously received the prize, such as Ida Gerhardt in 1979. “She still experienced a lot of resistance from critics. It is nice that nowadays it is more natural that women are also lifted onto such a stage. “