Astrobotic and NASA will make another attempt at the end of 2024

#Astrobotic #NASA #attempt

Activate dark mode Disable dark mode

The launch is scheduled for November, but first the problems with Peregrine must be thoroughly investigated. The Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle carrying the private Peregrine mission was launched last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida. On February 23, Peregrine would attempt to land on the moon. After the launch all kinds of problems occurred. A malfunction in the propulsion system led to, among other things, a fuel leak.

Engineers managed to temporarily stabilize the capsule, but there was no chance of a moon landing. If the lander had landed on the lunar surface, Astrobotic would have been the first private company to succeed.

Astrobotic had the capsule crash in a controlled manner on Thursday. For example, the company wanted to prevent space debris from flying around uncontrolled, according to Thornton. Contact with the capsule was lost around 10 p.m. on Thursday. That means the capsule crashed as planned over the South Pacific Ocean and burned up in Earth’s atmosphere. This has now also been independently confirmed, according to the Astrobotic boss.

The United States hopes companies can help build bases on the moon. For example, they can fly freight. The Peregrine, 2.5 meters wide and almost 2 meters high, can carry a load of 265 kilos.

Watch what you like, where and when you want.

Also Read:  How many times does the sun orbit the Milky Way Galaxy?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard
Maarten van Rossem not a fan of Freek Vonk: ‘I would have bitten like a shark’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum
Trump supports Milei after controversial speech at world economic forum
Posted on
VIDEO The first evidence that F-16 planes have arrived in Ukraine? The pilots, trained in Romania
VIDEO The first evidence that F-16 planes have arrived in Ukraine? The pilots, trained in Romania
Posted on
The snow postpones the Real Zaragoza-Andorra, which still does not have a celebration date
The snow postpones the Real Zaragoza-Andorra, which still does not have a celebration date
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News