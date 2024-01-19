Astrobotic and NASA will make another attempt at the end of 2024

#Astrobotic #NASA #attempt

Activate dark mode Disable dark mode

The launch is scheduled for November, but first the problems with Peregrine must be thoroughly investigated. The Vulcan Centaur launch vehicle carrying the private Peregrine mission was launched last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida. On February 23, Peregrine would attempt to land on the moon. After the launch all kinds of problems occurred. A malfunction in the propulsion system led to, among other things, a fuel leak.

Engineers managed to temporarily stabilize the capsule, but there was no chance of a moon landing. If the lander had landed on the lunar surface, Astrobotic would have been the first private company to succeed.

Astrobotic had the capsule crash in a controlled manner on Thursday. For example, the company wanted to prevent space debris from flying around uncontrolled, according to Thornton. Contact with the capsule was lost around 10 p.m. on Thursday. That means the capsule crashed as planned over the South Pacific Ocean and burned up in Earth’s atmosphere. This has now also been independently confirmed, according to the Astrobotic boss.

The United States hopes companies can help build bases on the moon. For example, they can fly freight. The Peregrine, 2.5 meters wide and almost 2 meters high, can carry a load of 265 kilos.

Watch what you like, where and when you want.