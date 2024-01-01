Astrologer Vaiva Budraitytė: It’s scary to write a horoscope for Lithuania – Respublika.lt

#Astrologer #Vaiva #Budraitytė #scary #write #horoscope #Lithuania #Respublika.lt

Only one circumstance did not fit into this puzzle in any way: the astrologer’s son and daughter and their families did not follow in their mother’s footsteps, as they lived and still live in Lithuania. As a result, Vaiva is forced to travel back and forth, and this eve of the New Year is no exception. Among other things, it is a great opportunity for fortune-telling, horoscopes, prophecies, because of which, it seems, the astrologer will have to receive more guests than in other houses: both old familiar politicians and strangers, compatriots who are confused in their feelings or possibilities, looking for advice on how to live.

– Do astrologers perform a kind of revision at the end of the year: look over their shoulder, what came true in their sayings about the melting year and what did not come true?

– Yes, because by looking at the past you learn, for example, whether you expressed yourself when describing future situations or events, because sometimes you try to talk about them more softly, more gently than the astrological forecast would allow.

– I deliberately wondered what you managed to see for the year 2023: a more generous harvest for farmers, strikes (teachers unexpectedly demonstrated the ability to demand respect for their profession), an ever-increasing foreign influence in the life of the state. We managed to predict (guess?) that the second half of the year will be extremely unfavorable for Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyta (her ratings went downhill), that in the fall the president will face new tests (revived investigation into the so-called whistleblower scandal, renewed disagreements with those in power regarding the appointment of ambassadors, etc.). ) You also talked about the growing danger for Lithuania. What did you mean?

– Next year will be extremely aggressive and dangerous for Lithuania. Brand new things are taking shape, and the second half of the year will be very challenging. As a state, as a territory. In general, it’s a terrible stress for me to write the Lithuanian horoscope and to publish it, because I don’t want to annoy people, and lying would be neither this nor that. I am an optimistic prognosticator, I try to emphasize what will be better, and what threatens to be worse, to describe in more elegant phrases – in other words, I try to present negative information in such a way that a person does not get a heart attack.

There won’t be a war here, because V. Putin is exhausted, he doesn’t have the capacity to open a new front, that’s what all intelligent commentators and politicians say, only if you paid attention, they usually end their comments with one sentence: “Well, unless Lithuania itself provokes hostilities.” Well. , we may not provoke ourselves, if there is no order to provoke. And if it is ordered, the order will be carried out, because the children of the top of the government have been hiding from war, pestilence and beggar’s sticks for the longest time in America and Australia. They have protected themselves, so if one fine day X receives a signal from Washington or Moscow, will take and do what they are told…

– Do you think that because of this war hysteria is being specially incited in Lithuania?

– I think that in Lithuania we no longer have our own government. Can’t you see what’s going on? What do you think the “square boys” are doing here? And how many of them are here? A quarter of a million forced from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine? Muscular “boys” of about 30 years old who barely live on benefits? What are they doing here? And everyone is angry with Putin? In practice, this is the entire army on the territory of Lithuania. But no one talks about it.

– The State Security Department has already warned the authorities about these threats…

– I will repeat, in my opinion, we no longer have our power. We follow the mandate of either Moscow or Washington, and that’s it. And now some people serve one, some serve others, and Lithuania is the least of their concern. Because of this, I want to wish all the people of Lithuania to pay attention to the narrow interests of their family first, because we are being destroyed as a nation. We will soon speak in English or Russian, – half in Russian, half in English – already today I know intellectuals who communicate with their children in English at home, because, you hear, the Lithuanian language is no longer needed.

A similar situation arose in Ukraine and Belarus: who needs the Ukrainian or Belarusian language, if everyone communicates with each other in Russian. Separate now that you want, who is a Ukrainian refugee and who is a Russian, ready to betray the country that received him to Putin in one fell swoop. That’s why I wish to protect identity (language, traditions, faith) in families – if there are enough Lithuanians who understand each other, maybe we will be able to preserve our memory, our history, our culture, maybe we will still have a chance to regroup as a nation someday.

– I doubted whether you live in Greece – everything is so peculiar and sensitive to you…

– How can I not know what is happening in Lithuania, being a citizen of Lithuania, brought up with a healthy national, maybe nationalist spirit? Also, my children and grandchildren are here; my granddaughter only comes to Greece in the summer to visit me. I don’t watch TV, but modern technologies make it possible not only to hear and see what is happening in Lithuania – because of my profession, I communicate with almost the whole world, I have clients even in the Philippines, Dubai, who speak Lithuanian, Russian, or communicate with the help of a translator.

I have only been in Greece for a year and a half and the connection with my former home is still very much alive, so I always return to it with trepidation. I always get nervous when I hear Russian spoken in public, in a shop or cafe, where it is simply mandatory to communicate with customers in the national language. Lithuanians probably lack the dignity to say “no”…

– You don’t get reproaches for nationalism?

– I’m just an astrologer. I am only a court clown to entertain the public, so I can tell the truth. I can speak my mind and no one has the right to be angry with me.

– Don’t your hints about a dangerous union for Lithuania mean the European Union’s plans to turn it into a province of the empire?

– I know that the ground is being prepared for some kind of nonsense, which, if I’m not mistaken, the Lithuanian MEPs tend to agree with, but an astrologer cannot answer such a question precisely. Do you say province? And who are we today? What do we think of ourselves and what do others think of us?

I got to know one doctor in Greece. Until recently, he was a very fashionable doctor in Athens, he himself said that he went to fashionable high society parties, dressed in branded suits, etc., went to good “spots”, until one day he realized that he was no longer fulfilling his mission: he was not treating, but harming his patients by prescribing ineffective ones drugs. Imagine, he said, if before, when he started his career as a doctor, the side effects of drugs were one in 10,000, now they are one in ten. Are they drugs or poisons, he asked. They are no longer tested as patiently and carefully as they used to be, to get them on the market as soon as possible. Forgive me, I digress. So he built a house in the mountains and receives people who come to him by boat from all over Greece.

When I went to see him myself, he asked me why I am going through so much for Lithuania? I tell him, my children and grandchildren are left there, I’m afraid that the Russians won’t come, I’m afraid that America won’t give an order to provoke Moscow, and he tells me: This is no longer Lithuania. How is it gone? They say America handed you over to the Russians in 2012. A Greek sitting in the mountains says: you belong to the Russians for a long time, you do everything that benefits them… I don’t know if our state policy is beneficial to the Russians, but that it is not beneficial to its citizens, it is obvious.

– As far as I know, Russia is an Aquarius country. Can you think that the Aquarian era that started a few decades ago will have a positive influence on its development?

– Astrologers once predicted the fall of the Romanov dynasty, which had flourished for three centuries: in 1917 the last tsar of Russia, Nicholas II, abdicated and was assassinated a year later along with his entire family, plunging the country into economic and cultural darkness.

In our time, the position of Russia from an astrological point of view is quite strong. Remember that the patron of Aquarius is the planet Uranus. In astrology, Uranus is associated with innovation, atomic energy, high-tech discoveries, and moving forward. And not only. On the other hand, it is often called the planet of revolution, which brings not only freedom, but also instability, disregard of rules, rebellions. Yes, one can say, Russia’s time is coming.

– What about the United States of America?

– It was assumed that the 44th president would be the last in the history of the United States, after which the country had to lose its economic and political power and go to the stage of collapse, but after Barack Obama, the country was ruled by Donald Trump, now he has been replaced by Joe Biden – although with certain with reservations, it can be agreed that these two presidents no longer played a positive role in the history of the United States, did not inspire its economic or political leap in the international space. Current forecasts for this state are also not comforting.

– In such troubled periods, when people are tormented by uncertainty about their safety and tomorrow, is interest in astrology, fortune-telling, etc. are you high?

– Well, no. Horoscopes, fortune-telling, prophecies are more in demand precisely when a full, happy life prevails. Astrologers, fortune tellers, like hairdressers, beauticians, thrive when people are relaxed. However, when people are pressed by poverty, threatened by threats of war, when they are afraid of taxes (as in the cartoon – for rain, for snow, for lightning), they start saving.

– And how do astrologers treat May 12, 2024, when the presidential elections will be held in Lithuania? Maybe you could raise hopes for some applicant?

– The first half of the year is more favorable than the second. If the elections were in the fall, there would simply not be any. In general, those born in the year of the Dragon (Aurelijs Veryga, born 08.08.1976) Aries, Sagittarius, Taurus (Gitanas Nausėda), Gemini, Leo, Libra… will be most successful.

– You probably also come across the opinion that astrology, Tarot cards, etc. only marginal people, people with little education are interested. But I have a philosophical question…

– Wait, I immediately disagree with you. But then why, since ancient times, the rulers of the world had large brigades of magicians, philosophers, astrologers and asked their advice before fateful events. So the great rulers of the world were marginals, like Queen Elizabeth II of England, who 20 years ago gave the title of Sir to the astrologer who consulted her family? Like Charles de Gaulle, Indira Gandhi, Ronald Reagan, who used the services of astrologers? There are many examples.

– I wanted to ask you, what, in your eyes, is the difference between a horoscope, which is made after consulting the stars, and the interpretation of the Constitution, which is done after whispering to the spirit of the Constitution?

– A more logical action, in my opinion, would be to make a horoscope than to consult with spirits to interpret the Constitution. And I, as an astrologer, would certainly be able to explain the Constitution more logically and correctly than some of its interpreters who rely on the spirits of Brussels. Astrology has been around for as long as humanity has existed, and those who claim that prostitution is the oldest profession are mistaken – astrology is much older than that.

The strange modern “constitutional expounder” reminds me of the Vedas, where a saint who has read any paragraph explains how one must understand it according to the modern philosophy of Krishnaism, although it has nothing to do with the content of the paragraph. However, I have no idea how the Constitution can be treated in a normal state based on the ideology of genderism representing political power…