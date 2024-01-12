Astronauts Expose Unusual Scents in Space

#Astronauts #Expose #Unusual #Scents #Space

Astronauts have described a number of unusual smells in space, which is not surprising considering the chemistry there is much different from that on Earth.

Summarized from Space, on Friday (12/1/24), outer space is a vacuum. So technically you can’t breathe in any smells in space and if you try you will die. However, space is not a vacuum.

Space is full of a variety of molecules, some of which have a strong aroma when smelled on Earth. Learning what things smell like in different parts of space is a cool way to gain a better understanding of cosmic chemistry.

During the Apollo moon landings, astronauts often commented on the smell of gunpowder after returning to the airlock, entering the lunar lander and removing their helmets. Likewise, when walking in space, returning to the International Space Station brings the smell of gunpowder, as well as ozone and burnt steak.

NASA applies the scent of space to more than just curiosity. In 2008, the United States Space Agency commissioned Steven Pearce – a chemist at Omega Ingredients, specializing in fragrances and flavors to reconstruct the smell of space for astronauts in training.

However, an astronaut must be able to differentiate between the smell of polycyclic aromatic nitrogen heterocycles (PANH) on their spacesuit and a dangerous chemical leak on the space station.

When the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Rosetta spacecraft encountered comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in 2014, it discovered various kinds of molecules in the comet’s coma, which is a circle of gas surrounding the solid comet nucleus.

Among these molecules are hydrogen sulfide, which gives rotten eggs the foul smell of ammonia, which is reminiscent of the disgusting smell of urine, hydrogen cyanide, which, although notoriously poisonous, has a more attractive odor such as that of almonds, sweet-smelling carbon disulfide and the pickled aroma of formalin. .

If there is a smell, it is likely to be very weak, because most of the comet’s composition is water vapor and carbon dioxide.

One location that has an atmosphere that can hold aromas is Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. However, the atmosphere doesn’t really help smell anything.

There was no oxygen, and the temperature there was so cold – minus 292 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 179.6 degrees Celsius), that there was no choice but to take off the space helmet and take a deep breath. However, if you can, you will find that the Titan smells of petrol.

So what about other parts of the universe? Sagittarius B2, a giant interstellar molecular cloud of star-forming gas and dust less than 400 light years from the center of the Milky Way, has a variety of aromatic chemicals.

For one thing, these clouds contain a lot of alcohol, including phenyl alcohol, methanol and ethanol, the type of alcohol in beer.

In 2009, astronomers also detected the ethyl formiate molecule in Sagittarius B2. Ethyl formiat is a chemical that gives raspberries and rum a sweet aroma.

Even if the center of the galaxy smells like a brewery, at least the aroma is exciting.