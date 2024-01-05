Astronomer Luboš Kohoutek has died. The discoverer of the famous comet was 88 years old

On Saturday, December 30, the globally recognized Czech astronomer Luboš Kohoutek died. The Czech Astronomical Society informed about it today. “It is a great loss of one of the most hardworking and painstaking Czech astronomers of the 20th century, who spent a record 290 shifts at the telescope of the European Southern Observatory on La Silla,” the company said on its website.

Luboš Kohoutek was born on January 29, 1935 and has been interested in astronomy since his high school years. He was one of the youngest members of the then Czechoslovak Astronomical Society, and his passion for the field remained with him throughout his life.

Kohoutek was mostly involved in the search for nebulae, but his most famous success was connected with the discovery of a comet, which is named after the astronomer “Kohoutek 1973 E1”. In addition to it, the astronomer managed to discover 75 asteroids and another four comets.

He gave the planets purely Czech names, for example Hus, Masaryk or Neruda. In contrast, planet number 1850, discovered during the Second World War in Heidelberg, was given the name Kohoutek at the suggestion of a German colleague, Karel Reinmuth. So the famous comet is not the only cosmic body that bears the astronomer’s name.

At the time of normalization, Kohoutek was a mediator between the free world and Czech astronomers, after the November revolution in 1995 the congress of the Czech Astronomical Society elected him an honorary member. In 2010, the Czech Astronomical Society awarded him its highest award, the Nušl Prize. Kohoutek was also a long-time member of the International Astronomical Union. He received numerous awards for his work, including the Česká hlava award for outstanding scientific performance of a Czech citizen abroad, which he received in 2004.

