Astronomers discover 60 new planets that may be cold enough to support life | Abroad

A researcher at the University of Warwick has found 60 exoplanets that may be capable of supporting life. They did this with the help of a space telescope from the American space program NASA.

By observing data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), scientists at the University of Warwick have found 85 exoplanets, planets that orbit a star other than our Sun. Sixty of them are brand new discoveries. The other 25 were previously discovered using other search methods.

The exoplanets all have their own star and are all larger than our planet Earth. Thousands of exoplanets have been identified in the past, but this time it is striking that the 85 newly discovered planets are the right distance from their star to have a temperature that could support life.

Yet much is still unclear about the exoplanets. “Some may be rocky, others gaseous. It is quite rare for habitable planets to be discovered – you need a very specific set of conditions to be habitable and further research is needed to confirm this,” lead researcher Faith Hawthorn from Warwick University’s astronomy department told US media.

More research needed

Hawthorn is not the only scientist who uses TESS data to search for planets, among other things. The satellite was launched in 2018 to search space for changes in the brightness of the nearest stars. Astronomers therefore look for ‘transitions’ in the data. These transits should indicate a planet briefly blocking the light of a star.

“There is still a lot of room for further research into these exoplanets – to find out more about their exact orbital periods, whether they have moons or not and what exactly they are made of,” Hawthorn explains.

