Astronomers have discovered a mysterious object in the Milky Way. They have no explanation for him

Scientists have found a cosmic object in the Milky Way, which raises questions with its unprecedented mass. Its mass is in the range that separates the mass of black holes and neutron stars, so it could be something entirely new. Research can therefore rewrite theories about the universe.

A close-up of the globular cluster NGC 1851 and subsequent orbit simulation showing that the original pulsar-white dwarf binary is disrupted by the arrival of a third massive body of unknown nature | Video: courtesy of OzGrav, Swinburne University of Technology

Astronomers in Milky way they spotted a mysterious object that could be the lightest black hole or the heaviest neutron a star, or something completely new. They discovered the object forty thousand light-years away inside a dense star cluster called NGC 1851, thanks to the rapid flashes of a pulsar (rotating neutron star), which emits an intense beam of light once every six milliseconds.

In a study published in the journal Science, experts said the unknown object falls in the so-called mass gap between black holes and neutron stars, meaning it could be both. This would allow researchers new tests of Einstein’s general theory of relativity and help with the study of black holes.

“The possibilities of the nature of the body are exciting,” said the lead author of the study, astrophysicist Ben Stappers from the UK’s University of Manchester.

In a statement on the EurekAlert server, the scientist further explained that a binary black hole could be an important element for verifying theories of gravity, and conversely a heavy neutron star would provide insights into nuclear physics at very high densities.

Object in space astronomers were able to discover through the MeerKAT radio telescope located in the Republic of South Africa, with which they observed the star cluster NGC 1851. Weak radio pulses repeating 170 times per second alerted them to the rotating neutron star. By tracking slight changes in the highly regular tics, scientists mapped its orbital motion.

The researchers thereby determined that the pulsar is located in a binary star system and orbits an object with a mass of about 3.9 times the mass Suni.e. exactly in the middle of the mass gap.

Stappers explained in the study that scientists have so far observed neutron stars at most twice the mass Sunand conversely the lightest black holes had five times the mass of Sun. That just created a mass gap, and the experts didn’t know what was in it. A new discovery could help solve this mystery.

Study co-author Arunima Dutta from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, told LiveScience that the research is far from over. “Revealing the true nature of the guide will be a turning point in our understanding of neutron stars, black holes and anything else that might be hiding in the mass gap,” she said.

Scientists are uncovering the secrets of the universe

This is not the only significant extraterrestrial discovery in recent times. Recently, astronomers succeeded to determine the origin of the strongest fast radio signal from deep space to date. It traveled to Earth from a group of interacting galaxies, which surprised scientists.

It was also found which lies beyond Pluto. Based on simulations, experts estimated that they are moving in a little-explored area planets o sizes Marswhich flew into the Solar System from alien planetary systems.