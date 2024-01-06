Astronomers have shown the true color of the planets Uranus and Neptune. That one is not dark blue | iRADIO

#Astronomers #shown #true #color #planets #Uranus #Neptune #dark #blue #iRADIO

The ideas that the outermost planets of the Solar System, Uranus and Neptune, are green and dark blue in color were formed by images from the Voyager probe. But according to scientists, the reality is different. In a new study, British astronomers have shown that the planets are very similar in color and have a light greenish-blue hue. The unrealistic depiction of the planets once arose due to the use of color filters, which were supposed to highlight some of the details on their surface.

London

12:06 January 6, 2024 Share on Facebook



Share on Twitter

Share on LinkedIn Print Copy url Shortened address Copy to clipboard Close

Uranus and Neptune Color Comparison | Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Björn Jónsson

“There is a slight difference in the shade of blue between Uranus and Neptune, but the word slight is important,” The New York Times quoted astronomer Leigh Fletcher of the University of Leicester, UK, as saying. According to him, the results of the new research will help “put things into perspective”.

Neptune is usually depicted as dark blue and Uranus as greenish-blue, while images of the planets were taken by the Voyager 2 probe during a flyby of them in the 1980s. However, the photographs of both ice giants were edited especially in terms of color saturation at the time of their creation to make them clearer. some details.

Astronomers have discovered an overgrown planet orbiting a tiny star. It is thirteen times the size of the earth

Read the article

“At the time it was created, it was known among planetary scientists that the color saturation was artificially modified and the images were published with a note to warn of this, but awareness of this has faded over time,” said research team leader Patrick Irwin of Oxford University.

Color adjustments to images of space objects are quite common, they are used to make the photos more visible to the human eye.

Newly, astronomers used the spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope and images from giant telescopes in Chile to get an accurate idea of ​​the colors of Neptune and Uranus.

They read from them, among other things, that the color of the planet Uranus changes slightly depending on the season, and the planet has a greener hue when one of its poles is tilted closer to the Sun.

CTK

Share on Facebook



Share on Twitter

Share on LinkedIn Print Copy url Shortened address Copy to clipboard Close