Astronomers spot mysterious object in our Milky Way (and whatever it is, it’s certainly exciting)

#Astronomers #spot #mysterious #object #Milky #certainly #exciting

Using a radio telescope in South Africa, researchers have found an object that is heavier than the heaviest neutron stars known, but lighter than the lightest black holes known to us. And that creates great excitement.

Because what exactly is this object? Scientists are left without the answer, as they say in the magazine Science published study. But whatever further research will reveal; it’s an exciting find anyway.

Pulsar

Astronomers discovered the still rather mysterious object in the globular star cluster NGC 1851, about 40,000 light-years away from Earth. The globular star cluster is a huge collection of (old) stars that are so densely packed that they interact with each other very regularly. During observations using the MeerKAT radio telescope, researchers came across a pulsar in this globular star cluster: a rapidly rotating neutron star. And soon they found clues that this pulsar wasn’t alone; something was in orbit around the pulsar.

Heaviest neutron star or lightest black hole?

Further analysis then revealed that the object in question had a remarkable mass; it was heavier than the heaviest neutron star and lighter than the lightest black hole. And that raises an interesting question. Have researchers now discovered the heaviest neutron star ever or have they encountered the lightest black hole ever? Or have they even found a variant of it that is still unknown to us?

Neutron star vs. black hole

A neutron star is actually the collapsed core of a dead, massive star. The collapsed core has such an extreme amount of gravity that all matter is compressed into neutrons. That is why it is called a neutron star. Such a neutron star has approximately the same mass as our Sun, but a diameter of only 20 to 40 kilometers. If such a neutron star becomes too heavy – for example because it has collided with another star and merged – it can collapse even further. And it is believed that it will then transform into a black hole: objects with such immense gravity that even light cannot escape them. But when is a neutron star too heavy and therefore doomed to become a black hole? Scientists think that this limit is about 2.2 solar masses. In other words, if a neutron star is 2.2 times heavier than our sun, it will collapse and become a black hole. But there’s one problem: the lightest black holes that we suspect were formed by stellar collapse are considerably heavier, about five times heavier than our Sun. It indicates that we are overlooking something; something that is between the heaviest neutron stars and the lightest black holes in terms of mass. And researchers now think they have found such an object.

What exactly it is remains a mystery for now. But both options are equally exciting as far as astronomers are concerned. “A system consisting of a pulsar and a black hole is interesting for testing gravitational theories,” says researcher Ben Stappers. And according to Stappers, a heavy neutron star can provide new insights into how matter behaves under extreme conditions – namely, densely packed in such a neutron star. Colleague Arunima Dutta agrees. “We are not done with this system yet. Discovering the true nature of this companion (of the pulsar, ed.) will be a turning point in our understanding of neutron stars, black holes and whatever else may lurk in that gap between the heaviest neutron stars and lightest black holes.”